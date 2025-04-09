Beta Bionics To Host Investor Event On June 22, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX) (the“Company”), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that it will host an investor event on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in conjunction with the 85Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) taking place June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago, IL. The event will begin at 7:00 am Central Time (8:00 am Eastern Time) and conclude at approximately 8:30 am Central Time (9:30 am Eastern Time).

Members of the Company's management team, led by Sean Saint, President and CEO, will present at the event. The agenda will include updates on commercial and financial performance, a demonstration of the patch pump in development, a review of the adaptive closed-loop algorithm, and new real-world clinical data.

The Company invites investors to join the event via live webcast, a link to which will be available on the Company's website in the“Investors-Events & Presentations” section at . Following the event, a replay of the webcast and its accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company's website.

Investors who would like to attend the event in-person will be required to register, which can be done by contacting the Company's investor relations representative at ... .

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit .

