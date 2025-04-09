Amarin Confirms Effective Date For 1-For-20 ADS Ratio Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Action Taken to Maintain Company's Nasdaq Listing

DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), today confirmed that April 11, 2025 will be the effective date for the Company's previously announced Ratio Change on its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) -- an action in which the Company will effect a ratio change from one (1) ADS representing one (1) ordinary share to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing twenty (20) ordinary shares (the "Ratio Change").

The objective of this action is to increase the per share market price of the Company's ADSs to comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price per share requirement and maintain the Company's listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company can give no assurance that the trading price per ADS after the Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than twenty (20) times the trading price per ADS before the Ratio Change.

The ordinary shares of Amarin Corporation (the“Company”) will not be affected by this Ratio Change. The ADSs will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“AMRN”.​

Additional questions and answers regarding the Ratio Change can be found under the Investor Relations section of Amarin's corporate web site here:

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Amarin. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Amarin's planned Ratio Change and its potential impact on the ADS trading price and on liquidity of the ADS, as well as Amarin's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Amarin's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 2024.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate.

Availability of Other Information

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( ) and the investor relations website (/investor-relations ) , including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

