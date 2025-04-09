CAG Report Flags Serious Irregularities In AAP Govt, Biggest Scam In Liquor Policy: PAC Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly recently, flags serious irregularities in the functioning of Arvind Kejriwal government at first glance and points to corruption at various levels in several departments including the Excise policy, said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) president Ajay Mahawar.

Mahawar, BJP MLA from Ghonda constituency, took a stern view of corruption in the previous government's liquor policy and said that if there was no wrongdoing, why did Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain go to jail?

PAC chief Ajay Mahawar, in an exclusive interaction with IANS, explained in detail about how the committee will undertake a three-month-long exercise to probe the discrepancies and corruption allegations, as pointed out by the government auditor.

"PAC committee will carry out its work. Legal matters will be examined from a legal standpoint, and every member will have the right to express their views. If the opposition wishes to present their opinion, they are free to do so. If anyone wants to record a dissent note, he/she may do so. The committee, however, is committed to working with complete honesty, diligence, and a strong focus on facts," he emphasised.

He further said that the committee will submit its report within the stipulated time frame of three months; however, if needed, it will seek an extension of the timeline.

He said that the PAC will work diligently, take into account all the stakeholders, gather their explanations and subsequently present its report in the Assembly.

When questioned on the possibility of Kejriwal's imprisonment again, he stated in clear terms that the law of the land is supreme and added,“If anyone (Arvind Kejriwal) has indulged in corruption, then going to jail is inevitable.”

“He is currently on bail and not acquitted of charges. Therefore, any punishment awarded by the court will have to be accepted,” he further stated.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is one of the three financial committees announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta recently and entrusted with the responsibility of examining the CAG report and also investigating the officials in question. After due examination and scrutiny of the alleged discrepancies, the PAC will submit its report to the House. The nine-member committee has six BJP and three AAP MLAs.

All the CAG reports related to liquor, Transport, Environment and pollution have been referred to the PAC. The PAC will examine the CAG report, question the concerned officials and bring to record the instances of irregularities.

Notably, the PAC is one of the most powerful committees of government as it plays a vital role in scrutinising the financial operations of government and works towards maintaining transparency and accountability in public spending.