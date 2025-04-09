UAE Stock Markets Experience Significant Declines Amid Global Trade Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Stock markets across the United Arab Emirates have witnessed notable declines, influenced by escalating global trade tensions and fluctuating oil prices. The Dubai Financial Market and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have both been affected, reflecting broader regional economic concerns.

The DFM's main index recorded a 3.1% drop, with Dubai Islamic Bank experiencing a 5.7% decline. Similarly, the ADX index fell by 2.6%, influenced by a 5% decrease in ADNOC Gas shares. These downturns align with a broader trend observed across Gulf Cooperation Council markets, as investors react to the intensifying trade disputes between major global economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent implementation of comprehensive tariffs has heightened fears of a global recession. In retaliation, China announced a 34% tariff on American goods, effective April 10. President Trump stated he would not engage in negotiations with China until the U.S. trade deficit is addressed. These developments have contributed to increased volatility in global markets, with the S&P 500 companies in the U.S. losing $5 trillion in value over two days.

Oil prices, a critical component of Gulf economies, have also been affected. Brent crude prices declined nearly 15% over five days to just over $64 per barrel, marking a 30% decrease from the previous year. This decline is well below the break-even point for many Middle Eastern oil producers, adding to the economic strain in the region.

The Saudi stock market has not been immune to these pressures. The Saudi benchmark index experienced a 6.8% drop, its sharpest fall since May 2020. Major financial institutions like Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank lost nearly 6%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 5.3%. These declines underscore the pervasive impact of global trade tensions on the region's financial markets.

Analysts suggest that Gulf nations may need to consider austerity measures and fiscal cutbacks in response to these economic challenges. The increased tariffs and declining oil revenues could compel governments to reassess their spending and economic strategies to navigate the turbulent financial landscape.

The broader implications of these developments are significant. The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has the potential to disrupt global supply chains, affecting economies worldwide. For the Gulf region, which is heavily reliant on oil exports and international trade, the ramifications could be particularly severe.

