Goldman Sachs Warns Of Potential Oil Price Plunge Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has cautioned that Brent crude oil prices could plummet below $40 per barrel under extreme scenarios, as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China exacerbate fears of a global economic downturn. This warning follows the bank's recent downward revision of its 2025 Brent crude forecast to $77 per barrel, a $5 reduction from earlier estimates, citing unexpected increases in oil inventories and sluggish demand growth from China.

The ongoing trade dispute has led to significant market volatility, with President Donald Trump's administration imposing tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese goods and 25% on steel imports. These aggressive measures have rattled global markets, leading to a bear market for the S&P 500 and substantial losses across major indices, including the FTSE 100 and DAX.

In response to these developments, OPEC+, the alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, announced an unexpected production increase of 411,000 barrels per day starting in May. This move aims to discipline non-OPEC supply but has contributed to a surplus, further depressing oil prices.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have outlined several scenarios that could lead to a sharp decline in oil prices. For instance, if Chinese oil demand remains flat, Brent crude could drop to $60 per barrel. Additionally, the imposition of a comprehensive 10% tariff on imported goods by the U.S. could drive prices down to $63 per barrel. A full reversal of OPEC's additional production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day could further push prices to $61 per barrel.

See also Beijing's Discontent Grows Over CK Hutchison's Panama Ports Sale

The repercussions of these developments are multifaceted. While consumers may benefit from lower fuel prices, energy companies, particularly those involved in U.S. shale production, face significant financial strain. Major firms such as Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Diamondback Energy have already experienced notable stock declines.

The broader economic implications are equally concerning. The combination of escalating trade tariffs and increased oil production has heightened fears of a global recession. Financial institutions, including JPMorgan, have raised their recession forecasts, reflecting the growing economic uncertainties.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?