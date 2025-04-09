FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 Welcomes 65,000 Visitors To Celebrate Asia's Premier International F&B Tradeshow

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2025 – The highly anticipatedevent officially opens today, reaffirming its position as Asia's premier international food and beverage platform. With an expected 65,000 attendees from both local and international markets, FHA-F&B is set to once again unite industry professionals, culinary innovators, and industry leaders under one roof.

The opening ceremony welcomes minister, ambassadors, and global key industry leaders.

Held as a four-day event from 8-11 April 2025 , the event was inaugurated with a distinguished guest lineup, including Mr. Alvin Tan , Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry; H.E. Allaster Cox , Australian High Commissioner to Singapore; Chef Andy Cuthbert , President of WorldChefs; Ian Roberts , Vice President Asia, Informa Markets; and over 300 esteemed guests.

“I'm proud to share that over 70 Singapore companies are showcasing at the Singapore Pavilion at FHA F&B 2025. Our companies carry with them the strength of the Singapore brand- a mark of quality, innovation, and excellence. In a more uncertain, fragmented, turbulent world, our food manufacturing sector must continue to stay global, stay creative and stay green.” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

More than 1,600 exhibitors from 50 countries are showcasing their innovations and solutions, marking this as the largest gathering of its kind in the region. The event's 12 dynamic segments offer attendees a rich and diverse experience, covering everything from cutting-edge gastronomy to sustainable industry practices. These segments are designed to meet the evolving needs of culinary professionals and food enthusiasts alike.

Australia as the Partner Country

In 2025, FHA-F&B proudly presents Australia as the Partner Country , in collaboration with The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).“As Partner Country of Honour at FHA F&B 2025, Australia is proud to showcase the strength of our food and beverage industry on this global stage. Our longstanding partnership with Singapore - built on quality, sustainability, and shared ambition - continues to create new opportunities through strong trade ties and the Australia-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” said H.E. Allaster Cox, Australian High Commissioner to Singapore.

The Australia Pavilion, located in Hall 8, is home to over 120 exhibitors , showcasing the country's rich culinary heritage, innovative food trends, and vibrant brewing culture. From premium meats and dairy to pioneering food technologies, attendees can explore a wide range of products and innovations. Highlights include live cooking demonstrations, a Meat & Livestock Showcase, cocktail-making sessions, and CSIRO's Venture Exchange Program: Future Food 2.0, where Australian agri-food startups pitch their groundbreaking solutions.

SG60: Building a Stronger Singapore

The event shines a spotlight on over 80 local suppliers and farmers , underscoring Singapore's commitment to fostering a resilient food ecosystem. Aligned with the national Green Plan 2030, the exhibition showcases the contributions of homegrown brands like Toh Thye San Farm, Chee Seng Oil Factory, Lim Joo Huat Enterprise, and more, as part of the nation's drive for sustainable, local entrepreneurship.

Seminars and Thought Leadership

The seminar series kicked off with resounding success, featuring nearly 40 sessions hosted by over 65 thought leaders from prominent institutions including Bioprocessing Technology Institute, A*STAR, B Lab Singapore, Society for Cellular Agriculture, and top universities like Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore. These sessions offer invaluable insights into the latest F&B trends, innovations, and sustainability efforts shaping the future of the industry.

Reshaping the Beverage Consumption

The Southeast Asian beverage market is undergoing a dramatic transformation, fueled by the rising popularity of the“sober curious” movement. As demand for low- and non-alcoholic options soars, FHA-F&B introduces the Zero-Alcohol Beverage Space at Hall 8 , showcasing the latest innovations in this rapidly expanding sector. A standout highlight is the inaugural Zero Mixology Challenge, which invites mixologists to craft creative, non-alcoholic drinks. This competition serves as the Asia Selection round for the international finals in Shanghai.

In addition, FHA-F&B celebrates the art of mixology with its National Cocktail Challenge , further cementing Singapore's reputation as Asia's cocktail capital. Top bartenders will battle it out for the prestigious opportunity to represent Singapore at the renowned World Cocktail Championship in Colombia.

FHA Culinary Competitions

New additions to the FHA Culinary competitions include the rolling out of the first individual segments of the competitions, divided into Individual Challenge Culinary of Practical Hot Cooking with Poultry, Seafood, Vegetarian, etc, and Individual Challenge Patisserie with competition segments such as Restaurant Dessert Challenge, Practical Cake Decoration, Petits Fours, Pastry Showcase, Artistic Sculpture, and more.

“FHA F&B 2025 continues to be a vital stage for culinary excellence and global collaboration. It's inspiring to see chefs, producers, and innovators coming together to shape the future of food,” said Chef Andy Cuthbert, President of Worldchefs .

The challenges will this year be judged by teams of esteemed panels led by Chief Judge Otto Weibel (SG). He will be supported by other chef judges like Rudolf Muller (SG/CH), Frank Wedmann (DE), Sven Erik Renaa (NO), Clinton Zhu (CN), Chern Chee Hoong (MY), and Anderson Ho (SG).

At the National Team Challenges , trade visitors get to tune in to a two-part competition in which top chefs from various countries will participate over two days. Participating countries are Australia, Azerbaijan, China, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Chefs are required to partake in:

Chefs are required to partake in:

, where each team is required to prepare 55 portions of a three-course menu,, featuring teams dishing out a menu composition that best represents them, andis a live cooking challenge where the top three national teams battle it out with a 3-course meal with mystery ingredients.

FHA-F&B continues to be the definitive platform for the food and beverage industry in Asia. Whether it's exploring the latest trends in food innovation, experiencing live culinary competitions, or engaging with global experts, attendees are guaranteed an enriching, inspiring experience.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited to announce the co-location of our Food & Beverage and HoReCa events. This combined show will span all 10 halls, showcasing the future of food and hospitality and putting FHA at the heart of Asia's F and B scene, creating relationships that last and delivering knowledge that's valuable”, said Ian Roberts, Vice President Asia, Informa Markets.

FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 runs through 11 April 2025. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the largest gathering of F&B professionals in Asia. On-site ticket fee of SGD90 applies.

For images and more information, refer to the press kit link: .