Secretary Rubio's Call With Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

2025-04-09 07:38:43

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary and External Affairs Minister affirmed the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership and discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on India and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship.

