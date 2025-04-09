Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Uzbekistan National Security Council Deputy Chairman Kamilov

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Uzbekistan National Security Council Deputy Chairman Abdulaziz Kamilov met in Washington today, reiterating U.S. support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and further advancing the U.S.-Uzbekistani strategic partnership. Deputy Secretary Landau celebrated Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear energy and investment in critical minerals and other economic business sectors. He also expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for its continued cooperation on illegal immigration and counterterrorism.

