Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. The Secretary and Foreign Minister affirmed the strong U.S.-Morocco partnership in advancing peace and security, under President Trump’s and King Mohamed VI’s leadership. They discussed cooperation to advance shared priorities in the region, including by building on the Abraham Accords, and to expand commercial cooperation to benefit both Americans and Moroccans. The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s clear position that Hamas must release all hostages immediately, and he commended Morocco’s leadership in contributing to a better tomorrow for Israelis, Palestinians, and all the region’s people.

The Secretary reiterated that the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute. The United States continues to believe that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution. The Secretary reaffirmed President Trump’s urging for the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as the only framework, to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution. The Secretary noted that the United States would facilitate progress toward this aim.