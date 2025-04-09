Senior Bureau Official For International Organization Affairs Pitt's Travel To Switzerland, Italy, And The Holy See

Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of International Organization Affairs McCoy Pitt is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, where he is traveling from April 7-11 to meet with counterparts and participate in the consultative-level meeting of the Geneva Group on UN governance and management. While in Geneva, he will hold additional meetings with leadership of several UN agencies.

From April 14-15, Senior Bureau Official Pitt will travel to Rome, Italy, to meet with officials from the Rome-based UN agencies and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will also engage in discussions with officials from the Holy See to discuss a number of shared priorities.