On The Thai Authorities' Arrest Of Paul Chambers

The United States is alarmed by the arrest of U.S. citizen Paul Chambers in Thailand on lèse majesté charges and the Computer Crimes Act, and we are closely monitoring the situation. The U.S. Department of State takes its responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad seriously, and we are in communication with Thai authorities regarding this case.

This case reinforces our longstanding concerns about the use of lèse majesté laws in Thailand. We continue to urge Thai authorities to respect freedom of expression and to ensure that laws are not used to stifle permitted expression. As a treaty ally of Thailand, we will closely monitor this issue and advocate for the fair treatment of Paul Chambers.

Consular officers from the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok are providing all appropriate consular assistance to Mr. Chambers. We have requested access to him to ensure his well-being and to provide any necessary support.