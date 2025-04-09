Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Singaporean Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chua

2025-04-09 07:38:40

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Albert Chua. The two reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They addressed peace and stability in the South China Sea and cooperation on counterproliferation, energy, and critical and emerging technology. The officials expressed shared commitment to economic growth in both countries and how to strengthen bilateral security ties for the benefit of Americans, Singaporeans, and all others across the region.

