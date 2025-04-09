Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Peruvian Foreign Minister Schialer

2025-04-09 07:38:40

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Yesterday, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer to discuss ongoing efforts to build upon the nearly 200 years of diplomatic relations between our nations. The Deputy expressed appreciation for Peru’s accelerated efforts to stop illegal immigration and the two discussed ways to strengthen our investment and commercial ties. They also discussed ways to address regional challenges including combatting transnational criminal organizations.

