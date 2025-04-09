Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Shares Empowering Pregnancy Lessons: 'If You're In A Season Of Transition...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian skincare brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh , in her social media post on Instagram, shared her pregnancy journey and experiences, highlighting that she had to figure it out in real-time rather than a pre-planned 'blueprint.'

Ghazal Alagh said that four years ago when she was pregnant, people suggested she“take it slow,” but she realised that's not what she wanted for herself. The co-founder emphasised the need to do what feels right in real-time rather than preparing for something ahead.

“There was no blueprint. I was figuring it out in real-time. It wasn't about 'doing it all,' it was about doing what felt right for me,” said Alagh in an empowering post for women on Instagram.

Pregnancy Lessons

Ghazal Alagh, in her post, focused on sharing her pregnancy lessons with her followers on social media. She highlighted how the whole process taught her several things about her body and her mindset, along with how other people react to someone who wants to“nurture” as well as work towards her dream.

“Pregnancy taught me many things about my body, my mindset and the way the world reacts when a woman dares to dream and nurture at the same time,” she said.

Clarifying her comment, she admitted that she does not believe that working through the pregnancy period makes a woman strong but however, choosing to do what one wants is very important.

“I don't believe working through pregnancy makes you strong. I believe choosing what feels aligned be it rest or working for your ambitions,” Alagh said in her Instagram post.

The Mamaearth co-founder also advised mothers during the pregnancy phase and people who are burnt out while doing their jobs to define their pace and write their own version of the journey instead of following a pattern.

“So if you're in a season of transition, whether it's pregnancy, burnout, or just deep change... here's what I want to say: You get to define your pace. You get to write your version,” she said, questioning her followers when was the last time they did something right for themselves that no one else understood.

People on the social media platform Instagram appreciated and thanked Ghazal Alagh for sharing her lessons from the pregnancy experience.

“You are really so inspiring for many ladies. Lots of love to you. You are perfectly balancing your mommy part and the entrepreneur part too,” said a social media user named appy_themessymama, responding to Alagh's post.

There were many netizens like Sohail Khan who appreciated Alagh's efforts and highlighted how she is an inspiration to women.“Mam ur the inspiration to all women,” he said.

“So inspiring..” said Gari Bhandari in her response to Ghazal Alagh's post.