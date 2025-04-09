BJP's Kapil Mishra Moves Court Against Order For Probe In His Alleged Role In 2020 Delhi Riots

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi law Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday moved a petition against the April 1 order that directed further investigation into his connection with the 2020 North East Delhi riots matter.

The application was moved before special judge Kaveri Baweja, who is likely to take up the matter.

Delhi police have also filed a plea against the order for further investigation.

Last week, a court in Delhi ordered an FIR to probe Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the 2020 riots in the national capital.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, saying Mishra's presence at the place of the incident couldn't be ruled out, and the matter required a probe against him and others.

"It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence... further probe required,” the judge said.

"Let the further investigation be initiated with respect to Mishra and his associates with respect to first incident (on February 23, 2020) only and cognisable offence has been disclosed by the complainant. Put up for the compliance of the order from DCP North-East on or before April 16, 2025," the order said.

The court gave the order on an application filed by Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, who sought the registration of the FIR.

Delhi Police opposed the plea and said Mishra had no role in the riots.

The court asked Delhi Police to file a "compliance report" in the matter by April 16.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, following protests over the citizenship law, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

On April 4, 2025, a Delhi court acquitted five men accused of murder during the 2020 riots. The court acquitted Kuldeep, Deepak Yadav, Deepak Thakur, Mohammed Furkan and Mohammed Irshad of all the charges.

One Salman was allegedly murdered by a mob; however, in the court's opinion, the investigating officer (IO) could not find the real culprit and the five persons were charged with the offence based on their presence in the mob.

The order said none of the prosecution witnesses deposed on Salman's murder. The judge observed,“If Delhi police were unable to find the culprit, it should have filed an untraced report.”