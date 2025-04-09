Kunal Kamra Refuses Bigg Boss Offer With 'Would Rather Check Into A Mental Hospital' Response

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kunal Kamra revealed that he was offered an opportunity for the upcoming Bigg Boss season; however, he has declined, preferring a“mental hospital” instead. He shared an Instagram story featuring WhatsApp conversation between him and allegedly a casting director. Interestingly, he added Radhe title track song from Salman Khan film.

"I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" the message from casting director stated.

Kamra replied,“I would much rather check into a mental hospital.”

Kunal Kamra shares a chat between him and allegedly a casting director

Though, the comedian didn't mention whether he was offered Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 19.

| Deeply sorry for inconvenience that attending my show has caused: Kunal Kamra to audience Kunal Kamra's recent row

BookMyShow recently removed Kamra's shows from its platform amid his controversy with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde over a joke. He either sought access to audience data or not delisting him. "We collaborate with different venues and promoters based on agreed terms. Artists are also free to sell tickets through their own websites if they choose," the statement from the ticketing platform read, stating "facts have been misrepresented".

| Police should not test our patience, arrest Kamra soon: Maharashtra minister

Kamra has received anticipatory bail from Madras High Court and skipped Mumbai Police's summons. The Bombay High Court has reportedly ordered the Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel to respond to a petition filed by him. He has challenged the FIR filed against him for allegedly making a "traitor" remark about Shinde during one of his stand-up comedy performances.

The court has adjourned the matter to April 16. Kamra's lawyer requested the court to allow the comedian to participate in the proceedings via video conferencing, citing the death threats he has received.“My client is facing death threats, he has approached police thrice to record statements via video conference, but they (police officials) are insisting on his physical presence. We request that Kamra appearing through video conference should be considered,” news agency IANS quoted the lawyer as saying.