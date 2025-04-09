What Is Navkar Mahamantra That PM Modi Chanted, Calling It 'Fundamental Note Of Life' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, April 9, participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He reflected on the profound spiritual impact of the Navkar Mahamantra and chanted it, describing it as a guiding force that connects the individual to society.

What is Navkar Mahamantra?

According to PM Modi , the Navkar Mahamantra is not just a mantra but a“centre of faith” and a“fundamental note of our life.” He stressed that its value transcends spiritual boundaries. He recalled,“I am still experiencing the spiritual power of the Navkar Mahamantra within me. A few years ago, I had witnessed a similar collective chanting in Bengaluru, and today, I felt the same sensation, with just as much depth."

“The Navkar Mahamantra is not just a mantra. It is the centre of our faith. The fundamental note of our life and its importance is not just spiritual. It shows the way to everyone, from the self to society, a journey from the individual to the world. Each verse of this mantra, nay, each letter, is a mantra in itself,” PM Modi said.

Modi on Jainism's message and significance of number nine

He underscored Jainism's crucial message and said that the mantra inspires people to begin a journey within, recognising and overcoming internal enemies like distrust, negativity, hostility and selfishness.

“The Navkar Mahamantra says that believe in yourself and start your journey, the enemy is not outside, the enemy is within. Negative thinking, distrust, hostility, selfishness, and selfishness are the enemies that conquering is the real victory. This is why Jainism inspires us to conquer not the outside world but ourselves,” PM Modi added, while emphasising the number nine in Indian culture, stating,“There are nine elements of life. These nine elements lead life towards completeness. Therefore, in our culture, nine holds special significance.”

“To safeguard this heritage, we have granted Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali,” PM Modi said, indicating two ancient languages closely associated with Jain and Buddhist traditions. He termed Jain's literature as the“backbone of India's intellectual grandeur.”

| PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia later this month

He came without footwear as the mark of reverence and sat with people instead of the Dias.

PMO India's post on X about nine resolutions one should take.| PM Modi hails Waqf Bill as 'another major solid step towards social justice'

The Navkar Mahamantra Divas were observed at different locations in India. PM Modi, earlier today, urged citizens to participate in chanting the Navkar Mahamantra, further terming it as a collective step toward peace, strength, and unity.

(With inputs from ANI)