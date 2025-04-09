Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Clears ₹63,000 Crore Deal To Buy 26 Rafale Marine Fighter Jets From France: Report


2025-04-09 07:38:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India clears mega deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft from France. The government-to-government deal worth over ₹63,000 crore will be signed soon. Indian Navy will get 22 single-seater and four twin-seater aircraft as part of the deal: Government Sources told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

