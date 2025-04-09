Gold Forecast Today 09/04: Rallies Above $3,000 (Video)
- Gold has been somewhat positive during the trading session, gapping higher to kick off the Tuesday trade, breaking above the 3000 level in the front contract. And now it looks like we are trying to rally, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it is going to be the easiest move higher from here.
The 50 day EMA does seem to be acting as a bit of a floor as well. So, all things combined, this could be a scenario where value hunters are finally showing up. It is worth noting the volume was fairly strong during the day. So that helps the situation as well. And if you are patient enough, you should get plenty of opportunity to build a position for the next leg hire, which I still believe will be another $300 from here.
