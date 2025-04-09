Lotion Pump Market Research Report 2025 | Rising Influence Of Digital Beauty Trends And Influencer Marketing | Industry Worth $2.56 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|225
|Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Surging demand for personal care products
3.2.1.2 Innovation in packaging
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Fluctuating raw material costs and supply chain disruptions
3.2.2.2 Growing environmental concerns and regulatory challenges
3.3 Technology & innovation landscape
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Screw type
5.2 On-Off type
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material Type, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Plastic
6.2.1 Polypropylene (PP)
6.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)
6.2.3 Polystyrene (PS)
6.2.4 Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
6.3 Metal
6.3.1 Aluminum
6.3.2 Stainless steel
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Category, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Multi-material pumps
7.3 Mono-material pumps
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Neck Size, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Below 24 mm
8.3 24 mm - 28 mm
8.4 Above 28 mm
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pump Output, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Up to 2 ml per stroke
9.3 2 - 4 ml per stroke
9.4 Above 4 ml per stroke
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Body Care
10.3 Hair care
10.4 Skin Care
10.5 Baby Care
10.6 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Direct
11.3 Indirect
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Russia
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.6 MEA
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
13.1 Albea
13.2 APackaging Group
13.3 AptarGroup
13.4 Berry Global Group
13.5 BodyPak
13.6 Coster Group
13.7 Frapak Packaging
13.8 Lompak
13.9 OnePlus Packaging
13.10 Richmond Containers
13.11 Rieke
13.12 Silgan Holdings
13.13 Taixing K.K. Plastic
13.14 Taplast
13.15 Yuyao WellPack Sprayer
