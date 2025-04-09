Sunny Deol Seeks Blessings At Mateshwari Tanot Rai Mata Temple In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie 'Jaat', visited the Mateshwari Tanot Rai Mata temple on Wednesday.

The actor offered his prayers at the temple which is situated in Jaisalmer district of western Rajasthan. On his arrival at the temple, he was welcomed by Yogendra Singh Rathore, Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force. He then duly offered darshan and puja of Tanot Mata and prayed for the success of his upcoming film.

Tanot Mata Temple is located at a distance of 120 km from Jaisalmer and is looked after by the BSF. During the wars of 1965 and 1971, the temple was saved by the miracle of the Goddess from the heavy shelling of Pakistan. Sunny Deol has a special connection with Tanot Mata Temple. His film 'Border' first showed Tanot Mata Mandir.

Sunny Deol came to Tanot Mata Mandir as a part of the promotions of 'Gadar-2'. The film, which was released in 2023, was a huge success. Once again, he visited Tanot Mata Temple for the success of his upcoming film, which shows his deep faith in Tanot Mata. Sunny Deol also danced with BSF jawans on patriotic songs from films like 'Gadar' and 'Border' with the Border Security Force personnel in the Tanot Rai temple area adjacent to the Indo-Pak border. In the end, he left for his destination after paying rich tributes and best wishes to the Border Security Force.