New Talentlms Research Reveals Quiet Cracking As A Hidden Crisis In The U.S. Workplace

Unlike burnout or quiet quitting, Quiet Cracking doesn't manifest in obvious ways - making it even more dangerous for business leaders to ignore. The report highlights the steep costs of ignoring early signs of disengagement, which could lead to reduced performance and increased turnover risk.

Survey: 54% of employees feel some level of Quiet Cracking, and 1 in 5 report experiencing it frequently or constantly.

According to the report "Quiet Cracking: A Hidden Workplace Crisis" , employees in this state are less likely to take on extra responsibilities, share ideas with team members, or attend company/team events.

"Quiet Cracking may not be obvious at first, but over time it can wear down team energy, connection, and trust," said Nikhil Arora, CEO of Epignosis, the parent company of TalentLMS. "But the solution isn't complicated. When people feel stuck, unheard, or unsure about their future, that's when disengagement creeps in. Giving employees space to grow - through learning, skilling, and real conversations - is one of the most powerful ways to turn things around. It not only shows people they matter, but helps them rediscover a sense of purpose and forward momentum, something we all seek at work and in life."

The survey asked employees a range of questions including how secure they feel in their current jobs, whether their manager listens to their concerns and whether their employer has provided training in the past 12 months. Other key findings include:



29% report unmanageable workloads.

20% say their manager doesn't listen to their concerns.

42% haven't received any employer-provided training in the last 12 months.

Employees without training are 140% more likely to feel job insecure. Quiet Cracking employees are 68% less likely to feel valued and recognized at work.

The research also found that, while 82% of employees feel secure in their current roles, this confidence plummets to 62% when asked about their future with their company - revealing a major disconnect between present stability and long-term commitment.

TalentLMS urges organizations to take simple but effective actions to combat this trend:



Survey employees: HR and leadership should know if their employees are suffering from persistent feelings of unhappiness; knowing is the first step.

Empower managers with empathy: Listening, regular check-ins, and recognition can dramatically improve employee sentiment.

Double down on learning and development: Employees who receive regular training are more likely to feel confident, engaged and valued.

Recognize contributions frequently: Low-cost recognition programs can deliver a high impact on employee morale. Clarify expectations and manage workloads: When people know what's expected and workloads are balanced, disengagement drops.

The full report underscores that training, communication, and recognition aren't just "nice to haves" - they're critical business strategies for building a more resilient, productive and happier workforce.

