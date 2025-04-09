Know-How: 240HR Transit Visa-Free In Shaanxi

XI'AN, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism:

Starting December 17, 2025, China has significantly relaxed and optimized its transit visa-free policy, offering travelers from qualifying countries an extended stay of up to 240 hours (10 days) instead of the previous 72 and 144-hour limits.

Shaanxi, a province famous for its rich cultural heritage and profound historical significance, offers much more than just a stopover. Thanks to the expanded scope of the visa-free policy, transit travelers are now free to explore not only Xi'an, but the entire province, unlocking a treasure trove of ancient sites, stunning landscapes, and local experiences.

Aside from Xi'an, what other cities can you explore in Shaanxi? Here is our list of the attractions across Shaanxi province:

Mount Huashan, Weinan: Known as one of China's Five Great Mountains, Huashan offers breathtaking views and thrilling hikes along its dramatic cliffs and scenic peaks. Travels can take in the spiritual atmosphere and ancient temples dotting the landscape.

Bronze Ware Museum, Baoji: This museum showcases Shaanxi's ancient craftsmanship, featuring exquisite bronze artifacts from the Western Zhou Dynasty (c. 11th century-771 BC) and beyond. It's a must-visit for history enthusiasts keen to learn about China's ancient metallurgy.

Zhenbei Pavilion, Yulin: This ancient site is a symbol of the region's importance during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Standing tall against the desert landscape, it offers a unique glimpse into China's past.

Qingwei Tower Art Museum, Xianyang: The newly completed Qingwei Tower not only impresses with its ancient architectural style but also houses a modern museum inside. Qingwei Tower Art Museum features a large, comprehensive art museum that combines art collection, research, and global exchange.

Tianhan Tower, Hanzhong: Located along the Han River, this tower is known for its beautiful architectural design and as a symbol of the region's historical significance.

Hualong Mountain, Ankang: Known for its picturesque landscapes and lush environment, Hualong Mountain is ideal for travelers seeking tranquility and natural beauty.

Tayun Mountain, Shangluo: Known for its rugged terrain and ancient temples, Tayun Mountain provides a perfect mix of outdoor adventure and cultural exploration.

As the new visa-free policy takes effect, more global visitors will be able to explore this province's deep historical roots and vibrant modern life, making Shaanxi a must-visit destination on any traveler's list.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

