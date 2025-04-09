Talisker Initiates Lateral Development On Alhambra Vein At The Bralorne Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce it has begun lateral development on the Alhambra Vein on the 1105 level at the Bralorne Gold Project. To date, a total of 107.1 metres of 3X3 metre development has been completed at the Mustang Mine including 2.2 metres in the mineralized Alhambra Vein. Vein access is currently underway on four levels with 11.4 metres already completed on the 1060 level, 34 metres completed on the 1075 level, 26.4 metres completed on the 1105 level and 9.3 metres completed on the 1120 level. Additional development will begin shortly on the 1090 level to provide a fifth level of access to mineralized material. Talisker expects to be extracting material from its first stope towards the end of May or early June. Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated,“We are pleased to have reached the Alhambra Vein ahead of schedule and excited to be blasting in mineralized vein material. I offer my congratulations to the operational team on an excellent job and look forward to continued progress at Mustang.” For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort

President and CEO

...

+1 416 357 0227



About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.