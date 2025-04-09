A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) (“AIS” or the“Company”) announces the grant of a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share. The Options vest on the date of grant and will expire five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AIS' Key Gold Projects in Australia:

With the recent rise in gold prices, AIS has renewed its focus on advancing its exploration efforts.

1. Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project



AIS holds a 100% interest in the 28 km2 Fosterville-Toolleen Exploration License (EL6001), located just 10 km east of Agnico Eagle's renowned Fosterville gold mine. Promising drill targets have been identified at Toolleen, with geological characteristics similar to the high-grade Fosterville mine.

2. Bright Gold Project



AIS has a 60% stake in the 58 km2 Bright Exploration License (EL6194), with the option to acquire full ownership. The Company is currently reviewing results from its 2023 drill program and is preparing to define additional high-potential drill targets.

3. Kingston Gold Project



AIS holds a 100% interest in the 167 km2 Kingston Exploration License (EL6318), which includes a small-scale mine with a 50-meter vertical shaft. AIS will receive 15% of the revenue from gold sales generated from the Vendor's mining activities outside of their prospecting license.

These three properties, totaling over 250 km2, are located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in Central Victoria, often referred to as the“Golden Triangle.” According to the Geological Survey of Victoria, up to 75 million ounces of gold may still be undiscovered in the region.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

