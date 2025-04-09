The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
| The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 1, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|103,682
|$
|132,530
|Accounts receivable, net
|157,145
|150,721
|Inventories
|163,734
|142,107
|Prepaid expenses
|9,872
|5,730
|Other current assets
|10,034
|9,192
|Total current assets
|444,467
|440,280
|Long-term assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|22,790
|24,830
|Intangible assets, net
|1,329,451
|1,336,466
|Goodwill
|589,974
|591,687
|Other long-term assets
|40,498
|42,881
|Total assets
|$
|2,427,180
|$
|2,436,144
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|75,065
|$
|58,559
|Accrued interest
|59
|265
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|29,026
|49,791
|Total current liabilities
|104,150
|108,615
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|298,537
|397,485
|Deferred income taxes
|172,452
|166,012
|Other long-term liabilities
|34,284
|36,546
|Total liabilities
|609,423
|708,658
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 103,415,302 and 102,515,315 shares issued at March 1, 2025, and August 31, 2024, respectively
|1,034
|1,025
|Treasury stock, 2,365,100 shares and 2,365,100 shares at cost at March 1, 2025, and August 31, 2024, respectively
|(78,451
|)
|(78,451
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|1,335,892
|1,319,686
|Retained earnings
|562,134
|487,265
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,852
|)
|(2,039
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,817,757
|1,727,486
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,427,180
|$
|2,436,144
| The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|359,655
|$
|312,199
|$
|700,923
|$
|620,877
|Cost of goods sold
|229,518
|195,329
|440,300
|388,889
|Gross profit
|130,137
|116,870
|260,623
|231,988
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|35,078
|34,643
|68,072
|66,633
|General and administrative
|36,013
|29,933
|74,077
|56,883
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,148
|4,211
|8,308
|8,569
|Business transaction costs
|177
|-
|820
|-
|Total operating expenses
|75,416
|68,787
|151,277
|132,085
|Income from operations
|54,721
|48,083
|109,346
|99,903
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|701
|924
|1,477
|2,014
|Interest expense
|(6,338
|)
|(5,596
|)
|(14,199
|)
|(11,630
|)
|(Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions
|(125
|)
|(23
|)
|(5
|)
|203
|Other income
|19
|-
|34
|6
|Total other income (expense)
|(5,743
|)
|(4,695
|)
|(12,693
|)
|(9,407
|)
|Income before income taxes
|48,978
|43,388
|96,653
|90,496
|Income tax expense
|12,231
|10,265
|21,784
|21,812
|Net income
|$
|36,747
|$
|33,123
|$
|74,869
|$
|68,684
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation, net of reclassification adjustments
|(426
|)
|(15
|)
|(813
|)
|257
|Comprehensive income
|$
|36,321
|$
|33,108
|$
|74,056
|$
|68,941
|Earnings per share from net income:
|Basic
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.69
|Diluted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.68
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|101,040,501
|99,905,643
|100,724,155
|99,767,769
|Diluted
|101,821,229
|101,276,575
|101,674,934
|101,212,408
| The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|74,869
|$
|68,684
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,135
|10,792
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
|951
|992
|Stock compensation expense
|8,792
|8,736
|Estimated credit losses (gains)
|101
|(140
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
|5
|(203
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|6,440
|7,722
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
|3,369
|3,489
|Other
|168
|(552
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(7,028
|)
|(1,911
|)
|Inventories
|(22,445
|)
|820
|Prepaid expenses
|(4,189
|)
|(5,447
|)
|Other current assets
|(987
|)
|(9,220
|)
|Accounts payable
|16,566
|2,399
|Accrued interest
|(206
|)
|(564
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(19,470
|)
|11,076
|Other assets and liabilities
|(3,804
|)
|(2,682
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|63,267
|93,991
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(802
|)
|(1,087
|)
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|1,713
|-
|Investments in intangible and other assets
|(911
|)
|(191
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|(1,278
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from option exercises
|10,136
|3,015
|Tax payments related to issuance of restricted stock units and performance stock units
|(2,522
|)
|(3,750
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|-
|(121
|)
|Cash received on repayment of note receivable
|-
|1,200
|Principal payments of long-term debt
|(100,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(92,386
|)
|(44,656
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(29,119
|)
|48,057
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|271
|104
|Cash at beginning of period
|132,530
|87,715
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|103,682
|$
|135,876
Net Sales by Geographic Area and Brands
The following is a summary of revenue disaggregated by geographic area and brands:
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|(In thousands)
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|North America(1)
|Atkins
|$
|108,650
|$
|122,755
|$
|216,818
|$
|242,253
|Quest
|210,771
|180,874
|402,708
|362,337
|OWYN
|33,806
|-
|66,060
|-
|Total North America
|353,227
|303,629
|685,586
|604,590
|International
|6,428
|8,570
|15,337
|16,287
|Total net sales
|$
|359,655
|$
|312,199
|$
|700,923
|$
|620,877
|(1)The North America geographic area consists of net sales substantially related to the United States and there is no individual foreign country to which more than 10% of the Company's net sales are attributed or that is otherwise deemed individually material.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). Simply Good Foods defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude the following items: stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, business transaction costs, purchase price accounting inventory step-up, integration costs, term loan transaction fees, and other non-core expenses. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with net income, are useful to provide additional information to investors. Management of the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement net income because these measures reflect operating results of the on-going operations, eliminate items that are not directly attributable to the Company's underlying operating performance, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company's management uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.
The following unaudited table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, for the twenty-six weeks ended March 1, 2025, and February 24, 2024:
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|(In thousands)
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|Net income
|$
|36,747
|$
|33,123
|$
|74,869
|$
|68,684
|Interest income
|(701
|)
|(924
|)
|(1,477
|)
|(2,014
|)
|Interest expense
|6,338
|5,596
|14,199
|11,630
|Income tax expense
|12,231
|10,265
|21,784
|21,812
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,088
|5,187
|10,135
|10,792
|EBITDA
|59,703
|53,247
|119,510
|110,904
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,948
|4,568
|8,792
|8,736
|Executive transition costs
|-
|-
|-
|366
|Business transaction costs
|177
|-
|820
|-
|Inventory step-up
|438
|-
|1,412
|-
|Integration of OWYN
|1,955
|-
|6,886
|-
|Term loan transaction fees
|715
|-
|715
|-
|Other(1)
|65
|25
|(66
|)
|(201
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|68,001
|$
|57,840
|$
|138,069
|$
|119,805
|(1)Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions and other expenses.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share . Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to diluted earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance. Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as diluted earnings per share before stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, business transaction costs, purchase price accounting inventory step-up, integration costs, term loan transaction fees, and other non-core expenses on a theoretical tax effected basis of such adjustments. The tax effect of such adjustments to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by applying an overall assumed statutory tax rate to each gross adjustment as shown in the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The assumed statutory tax rate reflects a normalized effective tax rate estimated based on assumptions regarding the Company's statutory and effective tax rate for each respective reporting period, including the current and deferred tax effects of each adjustment, and is adjusted for the effects of tax reform, if any. The Company consistently applies the overall assumed statutory tax rate to periods throughout each fiscal year and reassesses the overall assumed statutory rate on annual basis. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, when used in conjunction with diluted earnings per share, are appropriate to provide additional information to investors, reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allows for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.
The following unaudited tables below provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is diluted earnings per share, for the twenty-six weeks ended March 1, 2025, and February 24, 2024:
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|March 1, 2025
|February 24, 2024
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.68
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|0.11
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|0.09
|Business transaction costs
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Inventory step-up
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Integration of OWYN
|0.02
|-
|0.07
|-
|Term loan transaction fees
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|-
|Tax effects of adjustments(1)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Rounding(2)
|-
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.82
|(1)This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. The tax effect of each adjustment is computed (i) by dividing the gross amount of the adjustment, as shown in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation, by the number of diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the applicable fiscal period and (ii) applying an overall assumed statutory tax rate of 25% for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 1, 2025, as well as the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended February 24, 2024.
|(2)Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts are computed independently for each quarter. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts may not equal the year to date Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA . Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties (“Credit Agreement”), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined.
The following unaudited table below provides a reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as of March 1, 2025:
|(In thousands)
|March 1, 2025
|Net Debt:
|Total debt outstanding under the Credit Agreement
|$
|300,000
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(103,682)
|Net Debt as of March 1, 2025
|$
|196,318
|Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA:
|Add: Adjusted EBITDA for the twenty-six weeks ended March 1, 2025
|$
|138,069
|Add: Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024
|269,130
|Less: Adjusted EBITDA for the twenty-six weeks ended February 24, 2024
|(119,805)
|Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of March 1, 2025
|$
|287,394
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|0.7
|x
