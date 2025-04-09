The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Second Quarter Summary: (1)



Net sales of $359.7 million versus $312.2 million

Net income of $36.7 million versus $33.1 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.36 versus $0.33

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $0.46 versus $0.40 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $68.0 million versus $57.8 million

Reaffirming Fiscal Year 2025 (4) Outlook:



Net sales expected to increase 8.5% to 10.5%

Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase 4% to 6% The fifty-third week in fiscal year 2024 is an approximately 2-percentage point headwind to both Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal year 2025 and is incorporated in the outlook above

"I am very pleased with our second quarter and first half results. We are executing well, adding new doors, winning with innovation, and driving brand awareness and household penetration of our brands" said Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. "Simply Good Foods grew second quarter retail takeaway 7%, with organic(5) net sales growth up over 4%. Strong top-line enabled Adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% year-over-year, which also benefited from favorable commodities and strong cost discipline. In these uncertain times, we remain excited about the mainstreaming of consumer demand for high protein, low-sugar, low-carb foods and beverages, and we are confident our differentiated portfolio of three uniquely positioned brands puts us at the forefront of this generational shift."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales increased $47.5 million, or 15.2%, to $359.7 million. OWYN net sales contributed $33.8 million, or 10.8%, to reported net sales growth, while organic net sales grew 4.4%, driven by Quest. International organic net sales of $6.4 million declined $2.1 million versus the comparable year ago period.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway(6) increased about 7% driven by strong Quest and OWYN point-of-sales growth of about 13% and 52%, respectively. Atkins retail takeaway was off about 10%.

Gross profit was $130.1 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 11.4%, from the year ago period. The increase in gross profit was driven by organic volume growth and the inclusion of OWYN, partially offset by a $0.4 million non-cash inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment related to the OWYN Acquisition. As a result, gross margin was 36.2%, a 120 basis points decrease versus last year, driven primarily by OWYN. The non-cash inventory step-up related to the OWYN Acquisition was a 10 basis points headwind to gross margin in the quarter.

Operating expenses of $75.4 million increased $6.6 million versus the comparable year ago period. Selling and marketing expenses increased $0.4 million to $35.1 million primarily due to the inclusion of OWYN offsetting declines on the legacy business. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $36.0 million increased $6.1 million compared to the year ago period. Excluding stock-based compensation of $4.7 million, integration expenses of $2.0 million, and term loan transaction fees of $0.7 million, second quarter fiscal year 2025 G&A increased $3.0 million to $28.6 million, driven primarily by the OWYN Acquisition.

One-time Business Transaction costs related to the OWYN Acquisition were $0.2 million.

Net interest income and interest expense was $5.6 million, an increase of $1.0 million versus the comparable year ago period. The interest expense component increase was primarily driven by a higher term loan debt balance due to the OWYN Acquisition.

Net income of $36.7 million increased $3.6 million, or 10.9%, as compared to $33.1 million in the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, was $68.0 million versus $57.8 million in the year ago period.

Reported earnings per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) were $0.36 versus $0.33 in the year ago period. The weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 101.8 million versus 101.3 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $0.46 versus $0.40 in the year ago period.

Year-to-Date Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights vs. Year-to-Date Second Quarter 2024



Net sales were $700.9 million versus $620.9 million

Net income of $74.9 million versus $68.7 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.74 versus $0.68

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.95 versus $0.82 Adjusted EBITDA of $138.1 million versus $119.8 million

Net sales increased $80.0 million, or 12.9%, to $700.9 million. OWYN contributed $66.1 million, or 10.6%, to reported net sales growth, while organic net sales grew 2.3%, driven by Quest. International organic net sales were down $1.0 million versus the comparable year ago period.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway increased about 8% driven by strong Quest and OWYN point-of-sales growth of about 12% and 57%, respectively. Atkins retail takeaway was off about 7%.

Gross profit was $260.6 million, compared to $232.0 million in the year ago period. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by the inclusion of OWYN, partially offset by a $1.4 million non-cash inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment related to the OWYN Acquisition. As a result, gross margin was 37.2%, representing a decline of 20 basis points versus the comparable year ago period. Favorable commodity expenses were offset by the inclusion of OWYN. The non-cash inventory step-up related to the OWYN Acquisition was a 20 basis point headwind.

Operating expenses of $151.3 million increased $19.2 million versus the comparable year ago period. Selling and marketing expenses increased $1.4 million to $68.1 million primarily driven by the inclusion of OWYN offsetting declines on the legacy business. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $74.1 million increased $17.2 million compared to the year ago period. Excluding stock-based compensation of $8.3 million, integration expenses of $6.9 million, and term loan transaction fees of $0.7 million, second quarter year-to-date fiscal year 2025 G&A increased $9.5 million to $58.2 million, driven primarily by the OWYN Acquisition.

One-time Business Transaction costs related to the OWYN Acquisition were $0.8 million.

Net interest income and interest expense was $12.7 million, an increase of $3.1 million versus the comparable year ago period. The interest expense component increase was primarily driven by a higher term loan debt balance due to the OWYN Acquisition.

Net income was $74.9 million compared to $68.7 million for the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, was $138.1 million versus $119.8 million in the year ago period.

Reported earnings per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") were $0.74 versus $0.68 in the year ago period. The weighted average diluted shares outstanding was approximately 101.7 million versus 101.2 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $0.95 versus $0.82 in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company had cash of $103.7 million and an outstanding principal balance on its term loan of $300.0 million. During the quarter, the Company repaid $50.0 million of its term loan debt, bringing fiscal year-to-date repayments to $100.0 million. Since the closing of the OWYN Acquisition, when the term loan balance increased by $250.0 million, the Company has repaid $190.0 million. Cash flow from operations was about $63.3 million versus $94.0 million in the year ago period. The decline was primarily due to lower net working capital.

As of March 1, 2025, the Company's trailing twelve-month Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.7x(7).

CFO Succession Plan

On January 28, 2025, the Company announced Chief Financial Officer Shaun Mara's plan to retire, effective July 3, 2025. In connection with Mr. Mara's retirement, the Company also announced the hiring of Christopher J. Bealer as Senior Vice President of Finance, as of April 1, 2025. Mr. Bealer is expected to succeed Mr. Mara as Chief Financial Officer upon Mr. Mara's retirement.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Due to solid retail takeaway and strong Adjusted EBITDA growth to start the year, the Company reaffirms its fiscal year 2025 outlook. The Company expects organic net sales growth to be driven primarily by volume. The Company is also reaffirming its outlook for gross margin, which is still expected to decline approximately 200 basis points versus fiscal year 2024, with favorable commodity expenses year-to-date, ongoing productivity and cost savings initiatives, and pricing expected to be offset by higher input costs in the second half, as well as preliminary estimates of expected costs related to recently announced tariffs.

Therefore, the Company anticipates the following in fiscal year 2025:



Net Sales expected to increase 8.5% to 10.5%

OWYN fiscal year 2025 Net Sales expected to be in the $140-150 million range

Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase 4% to 6%

The fifty-third week in fiscal year 2024 is an approximately 2-percentage point headwind to both Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal year 2025 and incorporated in the outlook above Assuming a comparable full year of OWYN results are included in fiscal year 2024, as well as the exclusion of the fifty-third week in fiscal year 2024, fiscal year 2025 is expected to be in line with the Company's long-term algorithm; net sales growth in the 4-6% range and Adjusted EBITDA growth slightly greater than the net sales increase

The foregoing outlook assumes current economic conditions and consumer purchasing behavior remain generally consistent over the balance of the Company's fiscal year.

___________________________________

(1) All comparisons for the second quarter or fiscal year-to-date period ended March 1, 2025, versus the comparable year-ago period ended February 24, 2024.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition-related costs, such as business transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) "Organic" or "Legacy" growth refers to combined performance of the Company prior to the acquisition of OWYN on June 13, 2024, specifically including the Quest and Atkins brands in North America, as well as the International business.

(6) Combined Quest, Atkins, and OWYN IRI MULO++C store and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13-weeks ending March 2, 2025, vs. the comparable 13-week year ago period.

(7) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties ("Credit Agreement"), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the Company's trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt to Consolidated Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for fiscal year 2025, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Quest, and OWYN brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit .

