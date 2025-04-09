Peptide Antibiotics Industry Report 2025 | Antibiotic Resistance Crisis Fuels Demand As Market Surges Toward USD 8.4 Billion

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Antibiotics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peptide Antibiotics Market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5%.

The market is experiencing significant expansion due to the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which has led to an urgent demand for advanced antibiotic solutions. With bacterial infections becoming increasingly resistant to conventional treatments, peptide antibiotics are emerging as a crucial alternative. These specialized antibiotics, including polymyxins and gramicidin, exhibit potent activity against multidrug-resistant (MDR) microbes, making them indispensable in combating resistant infections.

As healthcare systems worldwide grapple with rising cases of antibiotic resistance, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on research and development efforts to bring innovative peptide antibiotics to the market. The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and bloodstream infections has further intensified the need for effective treatment options, driving investments in this segment.

The pipeline for new peptide-based treatments is expanding as major players in the pharmaceutical industry collaborate on novel drug formulations that enhance efficacy and minimize resistance risks. Additionally, increasing government initiatives to tackle AMR and funding for antibiotic research are playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of the market. The emphasis on next-generation antibiotics that provide targeted action with minimal side effects is fueling the development of peptide-based solutions, which are particularly useful in treating severe bacterial infections that no longer respond to traditional therapies.

The market is primarily categorized into ribosomal and non-ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics. In 2024, the non-ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics segment dominated the market, holding a valuation of USD 1.4 billion. These antibiotics, produced through non-ribosomal peptide synthetases (NRPSs), offer structural diversity and enhanced resistance to enzymatic degradation. Their ability to incorporate non-proteinogenic amino acids gives them superior antimicrobial properties, making them more effective in tackling highly resistant pathogens. As a result, non-ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics continue to be the preferred choice among healthcare providers and researchers striving for more durable and broad-spectrum antibacterial agents.

The peptide antibiotics market is segmented by application, with key focus areas including skin infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and other bacterial conditions. Skin infections emerged as the leading segment in 2024, accounting for a 33.7% share of the market. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as cellulitis, impetigo, and diabetic foot ulcers, along with a surge in chronic wounds and post-surgical infections, is fueling demand for these targeted antibiotics. Peptide antibiotics offer a more precise treatment approach with reduced systemic toxicity, making them highly effective for patients with underlying health conditions requiring prolonged antibacterial therapy.

North America remained the dominant regional market for peptide antibiotics, accounting for a 40.6% share in 2023. The United States, in particular, continues to drive growth in this sector, supported by a strong pharmaceutical research ecosystem, a well-established regulatory framework, and substantial healthcare spending. The presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in the U.S. fosters continuous innovation in antibiotic development. With the rise of AMR cases, the demand for new peptide antibiotics in the country is set to increase, providing more targeted and efficient treatment options that reduce the risk of antibiotic resistance.

