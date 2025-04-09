Ancora Software, Inc. Achieves Remarkable Growth With 104 New Customers In Q1 2025

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

- Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora SoftwareSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions leveraging unassisted and assisted machine learning powered by AI, is excited to announce the acquisition of 104 new customers in the first quarter of 2025 with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2024. These 104 new customers were all 3-to-5-year SaaS agreements. This impressive growth follows the addition of 85 new customers in Q4 2024, underscoring the company's continued momentum and the increasing demand for its innovative solutions.Among the 104 new customers secured in Q1 2025, 37 are international clients, reinforcing ancora Software's expanding global presence. This marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to bring its AI-powered document processing capabilities to businesses around the world."We are thrilled with our achievements in Q1 2025, particularly the addition of 37 international clients," said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software, Inc. "Our advanced Intelligent Document Processing solutions, which combine the power of unassisted and assisted machine learning, are clearly resonating with businesses across industries and geographies. This growth reflects both the effectiveness of our products and the increasing global demand for AI-driven automation in document handling."ancora Software's solutions allow organizations to streamline operations, reduce manual intervention, and drive greater efficiency. By delivering both unassisted and assisted machine learning capabilities, ancora provides clients with a flexible approach to meet their specific business needs, whether they require fully autonomous document processing or prefer to combine AI with human oversight.The diverse range of customers added in Q1 2025 spans industries including manufacturing, distribution, construction, retail, healthcare, and more, showcasing the versatility of ancora Software's Intelligent Document Processing solutions. As businesses seek to increase operational efficiency and reduce the complexity of document management, ancora Software is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for innovative AI-powered solutions."We believe that our continued growth and success are a direct result of our commitment to providing clients with the most advanced and effective document processing technologies available," added Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora. "We look forward to expanding our customer base further and continuing to drive innovation in the intelligent automation space."ancora Software would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our strategic partner channel for their ongoing support and collaboration. Their dedication and efforts have been instrumental in helping us expand our reach and deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers around the world. We look forward to continuing to strengthen these valuable partnerships and achieve even greater success together.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions. Its suite of products utilizes advanced, patented technologies including unassisted and assisted machine learning to automate document capture, data extraction, and workflow management. ancora helps organizations across various industries enhance operational efficiency, reduce manual tasks, and improve decision-making.For more information about ancora Software, Inc., visit

