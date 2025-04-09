Lindblad Construction Achieves Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® Status From The National LGBT Chamber Of Commerce

Safety, Quality, and Reliability

Lindblad Construction Ownership and Board

Lindblad Construction certified as LGBTBE by NGLCC, expanding diversity and networking opportunities.

- Steven Stadalsky, VP Operations

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lindblad Construction , a leader in commercial and industrial construction services in the Midwest, is proud to announce it has officially been recognized as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), LGBT Chamber of Commerce Illinois . This prestigious certification highlights Lindblad Construction's commitment to diversity and inclusion within the business community and construction industry. The NGLCC is the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses across the United States and is authorized to evaluate and approve companies as LGBTBE®. Lindblad Construction is proud to join the ranks of other certified busness and to be recognized for this achievement.

The National LGBTBE® Certification is a prestigious and highly sought-after accolade for entrepreneurs. Certification is earned only after a rigorous process that requires businesses to meet strict criteria and undergo a thorough review of their Ownership, Management, and Operations. This certification stands as both a tribute to Lindblad Constructions accomplishments and a recognition of the leadership demonstrated by Owners Matthew Lind, Steven Stadalsky, VP of Operations; Dan Lind, VP; Thomas Lind and Emeritus Board Member Mark Stadalsky. It highlights their steadfast commitment to excellence and underscores their unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences to all of their business partners and clients.

Steven Stadalsky, Owner and Vice President of Operations at Lindblad Construction, expressed enthusiasm about the new milestone. "This certification opens up new avenues for partnerships and projects that were previously beyond our reach," said Stadalsky. "We look forward to leveraging the vast resources and networking opportunities provided by the NGLCC to not only grow Lindblad Construction but also to contribute to the economic fabric of the communities we serve."

With this certification, Lindblad Construction joins a network of over 2,100 certified LGBTBEs and will benefit from a variety of development programs, networking opportunities, and strategic growth initiatives provided by the NGLCC. As a certified LGBTBE, Lindblad Construction is poised to meet the needs of upcoming projects requiring diverse supplier requirements, while continuing to provide excellent service and quality construction management solutions to all clients.

About Lindblad Construction

Lindblad Construction of Joliet, Illinois was founded in the 1940's and has been providing superior commercial and industrial construction services in Chicago, Illinois and neighboring states under the same family ownership since 1989. The company specializes in a variety of sectors including Power, Natural Gas, Industrial and civil infrastructure. Known for Safety, Quality, and Reliability, Lindblad Construction ensures that every project is handled with professionalism and the commitment to client satisfaction. For more information, please visit our website at:

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBTQ community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBTQ-owned businesses. For more information, please visit:

