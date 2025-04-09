Gary Green, company patronym

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a high-stakes move straight from the Gary Green playbook, Gary Green GamingTM, the iconic disruptor of American gaming, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase and reinvent the only casino neighboring the largest lithium deposit on Earth-the Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada.With Lithium Americas investing $2.93 billion and General Motors committing $650 million into what's believed to be the most critical lithium site in the world-capable of supplying up to 25% of global lithium demand-Gary Green Gaming is seizing the moment to create a world-class entertainment and hospitality hub in what is quickly becoming the“Silicon Valley of the energy transition.”This bold venture will transform the half-century old roadhouse“Say When Casino” into a full-fledged, electrified entertainment frontier, anchoring what's fast becoming the Silicon Valley of the energy transition.“Where there are modern gold rushes, there should be modern saloons,” declared Gary Green, the larger-than-life founder of Gary Green GamingTM.“We're building the next Wild West adventure-only this time, it's electric.”Gary Green GamingTM has entered into a binding Purchase and Sale Agreement this week and their development plans include:.Redesign and expansion of the existing roadhouse-style casino into a modern-day glitter palace.A 24-hour diner catering to shift workers, travelers, and locals.A boutique hotel for business and leisure guests as well as temporary housing for miners.A major entertainment complex and broadcast-recording center, poised to become the media hub for lithium-related coverage as well as a showcase for national music acts..A shopping district targeting the needs of thousands of incoming workers and support staff while enhancing availability to the existing populationThis transformative project is much more than a casino-it's a cultural epicenter for a town about to explode onto the world stage.“The old casino was a terrific locals' watering-hole for half a century,” said Green.“But our acquisition allows us to fulfill a 21st-century vision-where the miners unwind, the media reports, the bands play, and the story of America's energy future is told-live and loud.”Located at ground zero of the next energy revolution, the Gary Green GamingTM project is uniquely positioned as the“first mover” and the only game in town, just as lithium becomes the new oil.“In all our years developing attractions and casinos, this is hands-down the most compelling deal we've ever seen,” Green concluded.“That's why we bought it ourselves. Lithium is the new oil-and we're the new boomtown of the New West. The opportunity is unprecedented.”________________________________________About Gary Green GamingTMGary Green GamingTM is synonymous with daring innovation in the gaming and hospitality industries. With a portfolio of headline-making ventures and a flair for storytelling, Gary Green and his team are known for transforming overlooked markets into vibrant entertainment ecosystems.

