Pierce Aerospace & Skylark Labs Deploy Drone Detection And Artificial Intelligence At The USA-Mexico Border

Pierce Aerospace provides Affordable Airspace Awareness through Remote ID drone detection.

Skylark Labs Scout Mk II tower with Pierce Aerospace's YR1 Remote ID Sensor and visual sensors was deployed to Mexico. The tower stands at 100 feet and is actively detecting and tracking UAS along the Mexico-US border.

Pierce Aerospace & Skylark Labs Deploy Remote ID and Artificial Intelligence to Detect Drones along USA-Mexico Border

- Aaron PierceFISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pierce Aerospace , a dual-use aerospace technology firm and global leader in drone Remote Identification technologies, announced that it has integrated with Skylark Labs to provide new drone detection capabilities to the US-Mexico Border and beyond. This new system integration can be utilized in a variety of security applications - such as securing airspace at military bases, airports, prisons, and critical infrastructure sites.Skylark Labs deployed a Scout Mk II Tower to the US-Mexico border with a Pierce Aerospace YR1 Remote ID Sensor, visual sensors, and Skylark Labs onboard Supertintelligence AI. Skylark's Superintelligence AI analyses data from the YR1 Remote ID Sensor and other sensors, such as cameras and radars, to detect, track, and identify drones as well as other intrusion activity along the border. This new combination of sensors, on top of the 100 foot tall Scout Mk II Tower, provides law enforcement with enhanced airspace awareness and ground situational awareness.Skylark Labs Superintelligent onboard AI agent enables the scout tower to detect and analyze various ground and aerial threats, providing superior situational awareness. The system is powered by proprietary Brain-Inspired Hybrid Deep Networks to identify and learn new threats on-board without training or datasets, such as Pierce Aerospace's Remote ID data feeds, and other sensors. This process focuses on real-world data and the AI evolves based on that real-world data rather than relying on training from pre-existing or synthetic libraries, which can often be outdated. UAS detection and modern security solutions require continuous adaptations that can respond to changes in behavior and threats as they're identified in the field. The combination of visual sensors with Pierce Aerospace's Remote ID detection, tracking, and identification capabilities makes this deployment and teaming a unique and first-of-its-kind approach to advanced Airspace Awareness.“The YR1 Remote ID sensor was performing long range detection, tracking, and identification of 'wild drones' along the US-Mexico border almost immediately after the Scout Mk II Tower was erected,” said Aaron Pierce, CEO of Pierce Aerospace.“Our ongoing integration with Skylark is exciting and we look forward to empowering our end users with Skylark's onboard Superintelligence AI that will be powered by our Remote ID data feeds, visual camera feeds, and more. This is a big step forward for enhancing airspace awareness and provides new capabilities to help secure the border and beyond.”"By integrating Pierce Aerospace's cutting-edge YR1 Remote ID sensor with our Scout MK II Tower's advanced Superintelligence AI, we're redefining real-time border security,” said Amarjot Singh, CEO of Skylark Labs.“Our AI doesn't just detect-it learns from real-world data on the fly, adapting to new threats as they emerge. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in empowering law enforcement with the dynamic situational awareness they need to protect our communities."“With the YR1 as the capstone for the Scout Mk. II Tower our end users have a readily capable system that can be easily deployed for long periods of time, networked to provide wide area regional coverage, or moved and easily redeployed to cover airspaces of interest,” said Pierce.“We look forward to teaming with Skylark Labs on more installations and continuing to support our law enforcement, defense, and homeland security end users in the near future with the Skylark tower and AI capabilities.”About Pierce AerospacePierce Aerospace, a Techstars-backed company, is a dual-use IoT and aerospace company and drone Remote ID service provider focused on robust integration of Remote ID services into the UAS ecosystem. As an Industry Leader, Pierce Aerospace serves on the FAA's Drone Safety Team, ASTM F38 Committee on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the FAA Detection and Mitigation Advanced Rulemaking Committee. Funds from the U.S. Air Force and the State of Indiana support Pierce Aerospace's Remote ID technology, which was nominated as Indiana's Innovation of the Year by Techpoint and awarded first place in Remote ID technology at AUVSI's Excellence Awards. Pierce Aerospace was awarded the Techpoint Mira Award as Indiana's most innovative tech team. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world. Visit .About Skylark LabsSkylark Labs is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company that is revolutionizing AI with adaptive technology that learns on any device from a single experience. Skylark's brain-inspired architecture enables AI that adapts continuously like the human brain, eliminating operational disruptions while reducing costs. As a U.S.-based company, Skylark specializes in advanced AI solutions for defense and security, delivering actionable intelligence at the tactical edge for enhanced situational awareness.

Skylark Labs Deploys Scout MK II and Pierce Aerospace YR1 Remote ID Sensor on the US-Mexico Border

