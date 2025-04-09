CM Omar Blames PDP For Current J & K Situation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday blamed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for prevailing situation in the region and said those who once aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and remained silent during critical times are now levelling allegations against him for clicking a picture with Union Minister.
Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said,“Today, the people who are accusing me for clicking a picture with Union Minister are the ones who sat in BJP's lap and talked about milk and toffees, and watched the destruction of Jammu and Kashmir without raising their voice.”
He said some members used a photograph taken with a Union Minister during a chance meeting at the Tulip Garden to raise questions about him.“I had taken my father to the garden, and a central minister happened to be present. He asked for a photograph with me. What was I supposed to do refuse or misbehave? I took the photo,” Abdullah said, as per the news agency KNO.
He added that using such the picture to target him was unjust, especially by those who helped BJP to enter into Jammu and Kashmir politics.“These are the same people who have never apologised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the 2016 killings,” he said.
Abdullah said many wird things have taken place in his absence in the House.
He added that as elected representatives, they are expected to raise public concerns inside the Assembly.“If we don't raise people's issues in the House, where else will we raise them?” he said.
On the future course of action over Waqf Amendment Act, Omar said that the National Conference leadership or spokesperson would respond accordingly.
