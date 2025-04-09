Michael Simcoe Earns Board Certification In Personal Injury Trial Law By The Texas Board Of Legal Specialization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Board Certification by the TBLS is a rigorous process that ensures attorneys meet the highest standards of competence and professionalism in their respective areas of law. To achieve this certification, attorneys must meet heightened qualifications including:

. Practice law fulltime for at least 5 years as an active member of the State Bar of Texas;

. At least 3 years of Personal Injury Trial Law experience with a yearly minimum 25% substantial involvement with Personal Injury Trial Law matters;

. Tried at least 10 Personal Injury Trial Law cases that met substantive requirements;

. Qualified vetted references from judges and lawyers in the area;

. Complete 60 hours of TBLS-approved continuing legal education in Personal Injury Trial Law;

. Meet all of the TBLS Standards for Attorney Certification; and

. Pass a comprehensive 6-hour examination on Personal Injury Trial Law.

Attorneys who earn this distinction demonstrate a commitment to legal excellence and a deep understanding of complex personal injury litigation. Initial certification is valid for 5 years, after which attorneys must apply for recertification, proving continued involvement, peer recognition, and advanced legal education in their specialty.

"Michael's achievement is a testament to his dedication and knowledge in advocating for injured clients," said founder and lead attorney Terry Bryant, who has been Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law since 1993. "Board Certification is a mark of excellence, and we are incredibly proud of his commitment to delivering exceptional legal representation."

Michael Simcoe 's Board Certification underscores his extensive trial experience and litigation skills handling personal injury cases, from auto accidents to workplace injuries and wrongful death claims. Michael has practiced for over 20 years and exclusively in the field of personal injury law. He has tried his more than 130 cases to verdict in courtrooms all across the state of Texas. Throughout his career, he has mentored and taught countless attorneys courtroom skills. Mr. Simcoe has also conducted seminars on the use of technology during trial for attorneys from all over the United States.

Clients seeking representation from a Board-Certified attorney can be assured they are working with a professional who has met stringent qualifications and demonstrated exceptional legal ability in personal injury trial law.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

The Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law has been fighting for injured victims' rights since 1985. In that time, the firm has gained a strong reputation in the community as a trusted and experienced legal team. We offer our prospective clients free and confidential initial consultations where callers can discuss their potential legal claims. Call us now at (713) 973-8888 or toll-free 1 (800) 444-5000 to get the legal help you need.

