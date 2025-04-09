Gentry Health Services And Pleio Drive Breakthrough In Specialty Medication Adherence With Emotional Support Program

A human-first approach to improving patient engagement and experience led to an 80%+ increase in total average specialty medication fills

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentry Health Services ("Gentry") , a state-of-the-art pharmacy committed to improving the clinical outcomes of patients with the most complex disease states, and Pleio announce results from a collaboration launched in April 2024 . The partnership offers patients taking an immunology biologic access to Pleio's GoodStartTM Program, which connects patients upon script intake with additional peer support through the onboarding process, specifically addressing emotional barriers that too often lead to nonadherence. After six months into this partnership, the measured impact is as follows:



A more than 80% increase in total average fills;

A 65% increase in patient volume; and A 5% increase in portion of days covered (PDC), a patient adherence measure.

"Our goal at Gentry Health Services is to start patients on their prescribed specialty medication and keep them on therapy, ensuring they experience the best possible treatment journey as well as optimal treatment outcomes," said Katie Warmuth, PharmD, CSP, Director of Specialty Pharmacy at Gentry. "We are excited with the impact this peer-to-patient emotional support program has had on our patients as well as our staff, who now have more time to spend with these patients to make sure all needs, goals of therapy, and expectations of treatment are being met."

Unlike traditional patient support programs, Pleio's GoodStart Program isn't just about reminders - it's about relationships. Through the power of peer-to-patient connections, trained GoodStarters engage with patients upon script intake, providing judgment-free support to help them build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to successfully navigate their medication journey. This human-first approach is transforming the experience for patients on biological medications, where the right support can truly change lives. On average, Pleio GoodStarters spend more than six minutes per conversation with patients, creating a supportive environment that addresses emotional barriers, boosts confidence, and improves long-term adherence.

By complementing existing specialty pharmacy support programs, the GoodStart Program not only empowers patients, but also reduces the strain on pharmacy teams - ensuring they have more time for counseling. This wrap-around support model enhances patient knowledge and skills while reinforcing the critical steps needed for successful, sustained treatment.

"Patients on specialty medications have chronic conditions that require personalized support, including the need for human connection to overcome emotional challenges and build day-to-day confidence with their medication journey," said Mark Gregory, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Pleio. "Our Gentry partnership demonstrates that peer-to-patient connections not only optimize patient outcomes, but also complement pharmacy care teams by addressing the instinctively human dimensions for a successful medication onboarding experience."

With these results, Gentry and Pleio plan to expand the partnership to support more patients across other therapeutic areas.

About Gentry Health Specialty Pharmacy

Gentry Health Services is a state-of-the-art pharmacy committed to improving the clinical outcomes of patients with the most complex disease states. Services are provided with one primary focus: taking care of patients. The goal of the entire staff at Gentry Health Services is to ensure that patients are satisfied with their experiences at our pharmacy.

Gentry Health Services is based in Avon Lake, Ohio, and accredited nationally by URAC, NABP, and ACHC with a Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs.

To learn more, visit gentryhealthservices or call (844) 443-6879.

About Pleio

At Pleio (PLAY-OH), we believe better health starts with human connection. Medication journeys should feel personal, not clinical - because real conversations create real change. Our GoodStartTM peer-to-patient platform offers encouragement and understanding beyond traditional healthcare interactions and simple nudges to help break down emotional barriers to adherence. We blend human empathy with smart technology and a curated pharmacy network to make support intuitive, familiar, and effective. This is the future of patient support: deeply human, beautifully orchestrated, and thoughtfully powered by technology.

Pleio is HIPAA, TCPA, and SOC 2 compliant - ensuring safe and secure patient interactions. Learn more at Pleio and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Pleio, Inc.

