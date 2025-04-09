Mayhugh Commercial Advisors Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence In Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayhugh Commercial Advisors proudly marks its 50th year as a name in commercial real estate, a milestone that reflects decades of dedication, integrity, and success in Southwest Florida's commercial real estate market. Founded in 1975 by Chuck Mayhugh, the firm has grown into a trusted leader in commercial property sales, leasing, and management.

"My father, Chuck Mayhugh, began brokering commercial properties in 1975, initially specializing in a variety of commercial real estate developments and Florida land trusts," said Chase Mayhugh, CEO at Mayhugh Commercial Advisors. "Now, in 2025, my father and I continue to work together, building upon his legacy and ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service and expertise."

In 2024 alone, Mayhugh Commercial Advisors successfully closed over 100 sale and lease transactions, while its property management portfolio has expanded by more than 50% over the past two years. The firm's commitment to delivering outstanding results has earned it the prestigious 2024 Best in Business Award by Gulfshore Business for Best Commercial Real Estate Property Management Company. Additionally, the company was honored as a finalist for Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Company.

"Whether clients are looking to buy, sell, lease, or professionally manage their properties, our team is dedicated to maximizing their investments and exceeding expectations," Chase added. "Our deep market knowledge, innovative strategies, and client-first approach set us apart in the Southwest Florida market."

As Mayhugh Commercial Advisors celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains focused on the future-continuing to provide exceptional service and strategic solutions for property owners and investors.

About Mayhugh Commercial Advisors

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors is a reputable full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Established in 1975, the company boasts extensive experience and expertise in serving clients throughout Southwest Florida. Mayhugh Commercial Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services including sales, leasing, and property management. Known for its commitment to excellence and personalized client solutions, the firm is deeply ingrained in the local market dynamics. Through ethical practices and dedication to client success, Mayhugh Commercial Advisors continues to be a trusted leader in the region's commercial real estate sector, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships within the community.

