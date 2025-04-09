Endeavour Silver Produces 1,205,793 Oz Silver And 8,338 Oz Gold (1.9 Million Silver Equivalent Oz) In Q1 2025
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Throughput (tonnes)
|209,507
|221,794
|(6%)
|Silver ounces produced
|1,205,793
|1,460,006
|(17%)
|Gold ounces produced
|8,338
|10,133
|(18%)
|Payable silver ounces produced
|1,193,358
|1,450,308
|(18%)
|Payable gold ounces produced
|8,188
|9,948
|(18%)
|Silver equivalent ounces produced1
|1,872,833
|2,270,677
|(18%)
|Silver ounces sold
|1,223,684
|1,756,094
|(30%)
|Gold ounces sold
|8,538
|10,880
|(22%)
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
Production Tables for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 by Mine
|Production
|Tonnes
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Grade
|Recovery
|Recovery
|Silver
|Gold
|by mine
|Processed
|per day
|Ag gpt
|Au gpt
|Ag %
|Au %
|Ounces
|Ounces
|Guanaceví
|102,438
|1,138
|348
|1.30
|88.6%
|92.9%
|1,015,327
|3,989
|Bolañitos
|107,069
|1,190
|67
|1.43
|83.0%
|88.3%
|190,466
|4,349
|Consolidated
|209,507
|2,328
|204
|1.37
|87.7%
|90.4%
|1,205,793
|8,338
gpt = grams per tonne
Totals may not add up due to rounding
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco State, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.
Qualified Person
Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters in this news release.
2025 Financial Results and Conference Call
Q1 2025 financial results will be released before market open on Tuesday May 13, 2025, and Management will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
|Date:
|Tuesday May 13, 2025
|Time:
|10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET
|Telephone:
| Canada & US + 1-833-752-3348
International + 1-647-846-2804
|Replay:
| Canada & US +1- 855-669-9658
International +1-412-317-0088
Access code is 2198664; audio replay will be available on Company's website
Contact Information
Allison Pettit
Director, Investor Relations
Email: ...
Website:
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's preparation to bring Terronera into production and Endeavour's anticipated performance for upcoming financial quarters. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; changes in national and local governments' legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Chile, the USA, and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold; fluctuations in currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section“Risk Factors” contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecast mine economics, mining operations will function and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Legal Disclaimer:
