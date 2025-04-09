ANI Pharmaceuticals To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 9, 2025, At 8:00 A.M. ET
|Date
|Friday, May 9, 2025
|Time
|8:00 a.m. ET
|Toll free (U.S.)
|800-225-9448
|Conference ID
|4921902
|Webcast (live and replay)
|, under the“Investors” section
A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call's completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-753-8591 and entering access code 4921902.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
...
SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
