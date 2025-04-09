Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Industry Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 | Cyber SIGINT Segment Growing Rapidly As Nations Counter Espionage And Digital Warfare Threats
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$28.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Telematics hardware providers
3.2.2 Software developers
3.2.3 Wireless carriers
3.2.4 System integrators
3.2.5 Fleet management service providers
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Use cases
3.7 Key news & initiatives
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.1.1 Rising Demand for telematics & IoT
3.9.1.2 Stringent safety & emission regulations
3.9.1.3 Growth in e-commerce & last-mile delivery
3.9.1.4 Growing adoption of electric & autonomous vehicles
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1 Data overload and management concerns
3.9.2.2 Driver management and safety issues
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 COMINT (Communications Intelligence)
5.3 ELINT (Electronic Intelligence)
5.4 FISINT (Foreign Instrumentation Signals Intelligence)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cyber
6.3 Ground
6.4 Airborne
6.4.1 Fighter jets
6.4.2 Special mission aircraft
6.4.3 Transport aircraft
6.4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
6.5 Naval
6.5.1 Ships
6.5.2 Submarines
6.5.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)
6.6 Space
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Mobility, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Fixed
7.3 Portable
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Military & defense
8.3 Government & law enforcement
8.4 Commercial & private sector
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Airbus
10.2 BAE Systems
10.3 Boeing
10.4 Collins Aerospace
10.5 DRS RADA Technologies
10.6 Elbit Systems
10.7 General Atomics
10.8 General Dynamics
10.9 Hensoldt
10.10 Israel Aerospace Industries
10.11 L3Harris
10.12 Leonardo
10.13 Lockheed Martin
10.14 Mercury Systems
10.15 Northrop Grumman
10.16 Raytheon
10.17 Rohde & Schwarz
10.18 Saab
10.19 SRC
10.20 Thales
