Climb Channel Solutions Recognizes Freshworks As Strategic Partner Of The Year At 2025 Climb Partner Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EATONTOWN, N.J., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) proudly honored Freshworks with the Strategic Partner of the Year award during its 2025 Climb Partner Conference in Miami, Florida. This award underscores the extraordinary success of the Climb–Freshworks partnership. The Strategic Partner of the Year award acknowledges joint commitment to growth, enablement, and driving value through the channel.

The award was presented by Carlos Rodriguez, Vice President of Sales for Canada at Climb Channel Solutions, to Chase Bertrand, National Partner and Alliances Manager at Freshworks. Bertrand was joined on stage by Logan Romaine, National Channel Account Manager at Freshworks.

Freshworks has solidified its position as a key player in the customer experience and employee experience software markets. Freshworks has demonstrated its ability to innovate, expand, and empower partners selling its IT service and customer service solutions. Additionally, Freshworks expanded its IT service management product portfolio through the acquisition of Device42.

“We're grateful for the partnership and recognition from Climb. Our success has been driven by a shared commitment to radically improve the efficiency of IT departments with software and services that are enterprise-grade without the enterprise complexity. Customers quickly realize the value of easy to implement, easy use, and easy to configure ITSM and ITAM products and we're excited for more to come,” said Laura Padilla, Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks.

“Freshworks has been an outstanding partner-agile, committed, and truly channel-first. Together, we've built a foundation of mutual trust and momentum that continues to deliver real growth for our partners,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.“Recognizing Freshworks as our Strategic Partner of the Year was a natural choice, and we're looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at ... .

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

...