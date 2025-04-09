IP (Intellectual Property) And Commercialisation Training Course: Creating And Maintaining Your IP Portfolio, Internal And External Considerations, Business Strategy (ONLINE EVENT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP (Intellectual Property) and Commercialisation: Creating and Maintaining your IP (Intellectual Property) Portfolio Training Course" conference has been added tooffering.

This practical and intense IP (intellectual property) and commercialisation course encompasses internal and external considerations of using IP within business strategy. It takes you through strategies to manage your IP portfolio while focussing on achieving the best results for your business.

The first part focuses on aspects of creating and maintaining an IP portfolio: IP management. The second part considers external aspects of working with IP in your ecosystem: Commercialisation with IP.

Part 1 - IP management : covers invention harvesting (identification, capture and assessment), procedures in applying for patents, looking after trade secrets, managing your IP portfolio, budgeting for IP and ownership of IP. To start the course, we will confirm our knowledge on IP rights.

Part 2 - IP commercialisation : introduces strategies for working with others in the innovation ecosystem. Topics will include confidentiality agreements, handling IP matters in contracts. Looking at techniques on identifying applications and potential markets for your innovation, and considering competitor issues along the supply chain.

Throughout this course the expert trainer will give you insights into how to manage your portfolio and get the best results for your organisation. There will also be plenty of time for delegates to ask questions and gain valuable feedback.

Benefits of attending



Learn to create an IP policy for your business

Understand what IP is registerable and what isn't

Get to grips with different IP rights

Gain insights into evaluating your inventions

Enhance your IP management skills

Identify your potential customers and partners Develop your skills to negotiate NDAs

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house IP managers

Technology transfer officers

Private practice patent attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers R&D managers

Agenda:

Part 1: IP management



Introduction

An IP (intellectual property) policy for your business

IP: Registrable and unregistrable

IPRs:



Patents



Designs



Trademarks



Utility Models



Trade secrets



Software



IP management

Information management

Inventions harvesting, disclosure

Evaluating inventions for your business

Inventions and ownership

Assignments of IPRs

Freedom To Operate

Practical exercise: Recognising inventions and deciding how to manage them IP budgeting

Part 2: IP commercialisation



IP strategy: external aspects of IP

Valuing your IP

Valuation methods

IP and the supply chain:



Competitors



Customers



Suppliers



Partners

Licencees

Confidentiality agreements



NDAs (non-disclosure agreements)

MTAs (material transfer agreements)

IP and contracts

Licensing your IP

Finding customers, partners

Practical exercise: Negotiating NDAs and IP clauses in contracts

IP audit Summary and resources

Speakers:

Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited

Jane List has run her own business, Extract Information Limited, providing consultancy, search services, and training, all with a focus on commercial uses of patent information, since January 2013. Prior to this Jane worked on both sides of the information business - commercial information provider side, in content development, product management, commercial strategy and training roles, and in industry in technology consultancy, and science focused organisations where she was responsible for IP matters, scientific, technical and market information.

She teaches on commercial searching including patent landscaping and state of the art searching and reporting in the UK and The Netherlands. She has a BSc, MRSC in Chemistry; MSc in Information Science and Cert. in Intellectual Property Law. She has published papers and spoken at global conferences on patent information matters, and is an active member of PATMG, PIUG and BPIP, professional patent information user groups. In July 2014 she became co-Editor in Chief of World Patent Information Journal.

