Epson At ISA Sign Expo 2025 - Showcasing Latest Professional Imaging Print Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Epson has long been committed to the signage community, providing innovative printing solutions that meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and versatile applications," said Matt McCausland, group product manager, Industrial and Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Businesses today need printing technology that enhances efficiency and expands creative possibilities, and ISA provides a valuable opportunity to showcase our latest advancements and demonstrate how our technology is setting new industry standards."

Epson to display its wide range of digital printing solutions at ISA Sign Expo 2025.

Post thi

At ISA, Epson booth attendees can experience wide-format printing solutions firsthand. Inside the vibrant booth, every element – from candy wrappers and jar labels to POP displays, signage, and more – will be printed using Epson technology. Products on display will include:



Solvent Printers : The SureColor® S-Series printers deliver outstanding print quality with an exceptionally wide color gamut at impressive speeds. On-site will be the new SureColor S9170 , touting an all new design with an advanced 11-color ink set reproducing up to 99.5% of the PMS Formula Guide Solid Coated (2022 Edition) Full,1 coupled with the first-ever user-replaceable printhead in its class,2 it consistently delivers, high-quality output. Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the SureColor S60600L bulk ink solution, as well as be the first to see the debut of a new solvent solution that offers professional performance at an incredible value.

Fine Art, Photo & Graphic Arts Printers : From professional photography to fine art reproductions and graphic design, SureColor P-Series printers, including the SureColor P20570 , redefine the art of performance by producing sharp, detailed and colorful prints at remarkable speeds. Attendees will get the first look at a new wide-format printer that will be announced at the show.

Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) Printer : Designed for reliability, Epson's first dedicated DTFilm printer, the SureColor G6070 , offers a generous print width, ease of use, minimal maintenance, and consistent print quality for garment decorators looking to embellish a wide variety of materials.

Dye-Sublimation : As the #1 dye-sublimation brand in North America,3 the SureColor F-Series are engineered to offer a combination of reliable operation, exceptional quality and blazing fast print output for a variety of textile applications. Epson will show a variety of solutions including its desktop SureColor F570 and SureColor F170 as well as the 44-inch SureColor F6470 and 64-inch SureColor F9570H printers.

Hybrid Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and DTFilm Printers : SureColor F-Series hybrid DTG and DTFilm printers, including the SureColor F1070 and SureColor F2270 combine outstanding image quality, easy operation and wildly flexible performance for small businesses and independent print shops

Resin Printer : The SureColor R5070 64-inch roll-to-roll printer with water-based resin ink provides consistent, repeatable color for professional-quality vinyl, banner, vehicle wrap, and more at remarkable speeds.

UV Flatbed Printers : The SureColor V-Series UV printers, including the new SureColor V1070 desktop printer and SureColor V7000 , produce vibrant output on rigid media and offer an amazing combination of image quality, productivity and convenience ideal for outstanding-quality output.

CAD/Technical Printer : The SureColor T5770DM features full-front operation, high performance quality and versatility to deliver CAD and technical drawings with incredible precision and stunning color.

Color Management Solutions : Measure, compare, and communicate color with the compact, battery powered SD-10 Spectrophotometer . When combined with the Auto Chart Reader and Epson Edge® Color Lite software, it seamlessly integrates into the Epson Edge Print PRO printing software, creating a comprehensive color managed workflow solution. Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution : Epson Cloud Solution PORT ®4 provides print shops real-time status monitoring, printer usage analysis, job cost reporting tools and more to streamline operations. Epson Cloud Solution PORT connects to supported SureColor, SureLab®, SurePress®, and ColorWorks® printers.

The ISA exhibit hall at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center will be open Wednesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information about Epson's professional printing solutions, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Percent coverage of PMS Formula Guide Solid Coated 2022 Edition Full (excluding Pastels, Neon and Metallic colors) based on Epson internal testing. Coverage will vary when printed under other conditions.

2 Versus comparable professional large-format (54" to 64'') solvent ink printers. Competitor specifications from industry available sources and manufacturer websites as of July 1, 2024.

3 SureColor F-Series most shipped dye sublimation printers in NA (US+CA). 12 months ending November 2023. Ranking is based on shipments. IDC Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker 2023Q3 Historical Release.

4 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser on a compatible printer.

EPSON, ColorWorks, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, Epson Edge, SureColor, SureLab, and SurePress are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.