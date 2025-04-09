Recommendation To Approve Unopposed Stipulation In PNM 2025 Rate Request

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Examiners of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) issued a Certification of Stipulation recommending approval of the unopposed stipulation filed by PNM , a wholly-owned subsidiary of TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), and parties in PNM's 2025 Rate Request application.

The stipulation was filed in November 2024 and hearings were held in February 2025. If approved by the NMPRC, customer rates are phased in under the stipulation with 50% of the increase effective July 1, 2025, and the remaining increase effective April 1, 2026.

The stipulated $105.0 million increase to PNM's revenue requirements is based on a 9.45% return on equity and a 51% equity capitalization structure on $3.0 billion of rate base. PNM's currently authorized rates are based on a 9.26% return on equity and 50% equity capitalization structure.

Parties joining PNM on the stipulation include Utility Division Staff of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, the New Mexico Department of Justice, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, City of Albuquerque, Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, Coalition for Community Solar Access, County of Bernalillo, New Energy Economy, New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance, The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc and Western Resource Advocates. Other intervening parties to the application, Onward Energy Holdings, LLC and Renewable Energy Industries Association of New Mexico, do not oppose the settlement.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at .

