Nextera Energy Announces Date For Release Of First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE ) today announced that it plans to report first-quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at . The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of April 23, with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Brian Bolster, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's first-quarter 2025 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on April 23.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: . The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at , beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE ) is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns one of the largest energy infrastructure development companies in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: , , .

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

