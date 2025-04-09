China IP (Intellectual Property) Best Practices And Business Training Course: Trademark, Patent Applications, And Enforcement Procedures (ONLINE EVENT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Doing Business with IP (Intellectual Property) in China Training Course" training has been added tooffering.

This course equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of best practices for managing intellectual property (IP) in China, including trademark and patent applications, as well as enforcement procedures.

Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the Chinese IP system, including patents and trade marks, while exploring the broader landscape for doing business in China.

The expert trainers will provide the knowledge and practical skills needed to build an effective IP strategy tailored to the Chinese IP landscape and navigate the complexities of the patent and trademark application processes.

Key topics include:



Recent developments in Chinese patent legislation

Patent prosecution strategies

The enforcement of trademark and patent rights Practical remedies for patent infringements

Benefits of attending



Gain and overview of the Chinese IP system (patents, utility models, trademarks)

Explore the landscape for doing business in China

Learn how to build an effective IP strategy for China

Get to grips with the patent / trademark application process in China

Examine developments of patent legislations in China

Master patent prosecution strategies in China

Consider the enforcement of trademark / patent rights in China Discuss remedies for patent infringements in China

Who Should Attend:



Patent practitioners / managers

IP administrators

Business development managers

Technology transfer agents

Patent information specialists and analysts

Private practice patent/trade mark attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers Senior leaders looking to set up facilities or sell products into China

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Doing business in China



Contracts

Negotiations

Cultural differences

Building an effective IP strategy in China Best practice

The IP system in China



Including China in your IP portfolio

Patent application process

Utility Model application process

Trade mark application process Best practice

Day 2

Protecting your IP in China



Introduction to China's IP protection landscape

Government authorities with IP-related responsibilities Particular Chinese IP systems - patent, trade mark, copyright and more

Protecting your IP in China continued



Enforcement of IP rights in China Best practices for protecting IP in China

Summary and final questions

Speakers:

Ting Zhang

Crayfish.io

Ting Zhang is an expert in China's business and investment landscape with over 25 years of experience. Her expertise has been sought after by UK and European governments, businesses and think tanks. As the Founder & CEO of she is passionate about providing top-notch, reliable business advisory services, along with a comprehensive suite of business solutions, aimed at facilitating success not only in China but also on a global scale.

Ting's clientele encompasses FTSE100 corporations, as well as tech scaleups, UK universities, and UK/European government agencies. Additionally, she has served as a China Venture Partner for a leading European VC.

Crayfish.io was first launched in 2017, as the go-to digital platform providing quality cross-border business services at transparent and affordable prices and serving SMEs all across UK and Europe. Since then Crayfish has evolved its business offerings portfolio to now include strategic consultancy and intellectual property commercialisation.

As a thought leader, Ting regularly writes on cross-cultural communications and other important aspects of doing business between the West and China, and has been interviewed by main media in both UK and China. She holds an MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School.

Xu (Ron) Jiansheng

Sphere Logic Partners

Xu Jiansheng (Ron) is a co-founder and senior partner of Sphere Logic Partners (SLP), heading the firm's international and intellectual property practices. He also regularly provides strategic and counseling supports for some of China's IP powerhouses, such as Sinofaith, PurpleVine and Wanhuida. Ron serves the diverse needs of multinational corporations, foreign-invested enterprises and Chinese domestic companies, providing them with inland and cross-border legal advices and business solutions, particularly with respect to intellectual property.

The SLP IP group under Ron's leadership has since 1999 advised a legion of prominent IP owners from home and abroad representing various industries. He is passionate in nurturing tech startups and helping them build, protect, commercialise and scale their breakthrough innovations and valuable IP in the global market.

Ron is a current Deputy Director of All China Lawyers Association Intellectual Property Committee. He served for four years during 2013 and 2017 on the Executive Committee of the Lawyers Associated Worldwide. He is an adjunct faculty at Xiamen University School of Law. Ron co-authored International Business Law, the first-of-its-kind English language legal textbook in China, penning the Intellectual Property chapter. Ron is a fellow of the National Committee on US-China Relations Young Leaders Forum.

Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited

Jane List has run her own business, Extract Information Limited, providing consultancy, search services, and training, all with a focus on commercial uses of patent information, since January 2013. Prior to this Jane worked on both sides of the information business - commercial information provider side, in content development, product management, commercial strategy and training roles, and in industry in technology consultancy, and science focused organisations where she was responsible for IP matters, scientific, technical and market information.

She teaches on commercial searching including patent landscaping and state of the art searching and reporting in the UK and The Netherlands. She has a BSc, MRSC in Chemistry; MSc in Information Science and Cert. in Intellectual Property Law. She has published papers and spoken at global conferences on patent information matters, and is an active member of PATMG, PIUG and BPIP, professional patent information user groups. In July 2014 she became co-Editor in Chief of World Patent Information Journal.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900