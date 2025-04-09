Ghana’S Minister Of Lands And Natural Resources To Speak At Mining In Motion Conference

The Mining in Motion 2025 Summit is pleased to announce the participation of Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana as a keynote speaker.

Held under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact, the summit brings together Ghana's policymakers, gold mining stakeholders and international investors to explore strategies for unlocking Ghana's full mining potential.

Minister Buah's participation will be instrumental in highlighting opportunities across Ghana's gold mining value chain, discussing regulatory reforms designed to attract new investments and promoting local content development. The event will showcase Ghana's initiatives to formalize and strengthen the artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector.

Under the leadership of Hon. Bauh, Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has driven the growth of the ASGM sector and its contribution to economic growth and community development. The sector employs over one million people and has generated $5 billion in gold export revenue in 2024, strengthening the mining sector's contribution to revenue generation.

In partnership with the World Bank, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is implementing the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project to empower District Mining Committees and formalize the ASGM sector. Additionally, Ghana is establishing a Gold Board to improve access to finance and markets for small-scale miners. The Cooperative Mining Policy of 2024 further strengthens the sector by fostering community mining cooperatives and enhancing their technical and financial capacity.

Minister Buah will use the summit as a platform to position Ghana as a model for ASGM formalization and sustainable sector growth. Beyond panel discussions, he will also participate in exclusive networking sessions and high-level meetings with global investors, exploration and production firms, government representatives and key mining stakeholders. These engagements will facilitate deal signings and partnerships aimed at accelerating the expansion of Ghana's mining sector.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting ASGM and medium to large scale mining in Ghana.

