Namibia Strengthens Uranium Market With Exploration And Production (E&P) Expansion

Namibia is expanding its uranium industry through a combination of established operations and new Exploration and Production (E&P) initiatives. With an average production of 5,613 metric tons in recent years, Namibia has solidified its position as the world's third-largest uranium producer.

As global interest in uranium increases to meet growing demand for nuclear electricity, the country is intensifying cooperation with international E&P companies to unlock the full potential of its uranium market. The upcoming African Mining Week – taking place October 1-3 in Cape Town - will connect investors with lucrative prospects within Namibia.

2025 Milestones

Recent developments highlight Namibia's growth trajectory in the uranium sector. In February 2025, Canada's Snow Lake Resources launched Phase 2 drilling at its Engo Valley project, targeting up to 7,500 meters of reverse circulation and diamond drilling. A maiden resource estimate for the project is expected in the second half of the year. Pioneer Lithium also acquired Rodon Metals, operator of the Warmbad Project, committing A$1.675 million to geological surveys and exploration to expand the mine.

Meanwhile, Connected Minerals commenced drilling at the highly prospective Swakopmund project in January 2025, after securing a prospecting license from the Namibian government. The company is also exploring the Etango North-East project, where high-grade uranium mineralization was confirmed in November 2024. Deep Yellow Limited is expected to make a final investment decision for its 79-million-pound Tumas Expansion Project in the first quarter of 2025. The project is projected to produce 6 million pounds per annum over 30 years as from 2026, increasing Namibia's production capacity.

2024 Achievements

Namibia experienced several market growth milestones in 2024, with new discoveries made and new exploration and production campaigns launched. Australia's Paladin Energy achieved a record production of 1.2 million pounds in the second half of 2024. The company aims to set a new record of 3.6 million pounds by June 2025. Beyond large-scale operations, Namibia has seen a surge in new market entrants and partnerships. Madison Metals and Star Minerals partnered to accelerate the development of the Cobra Project. Australia's Gibb River Diamonds secured three new licenses in the Erongo District, while Hertz Energy applied for two prospecting licenses. Oar Resources secured A$1 million in funding from shareholders to finance two greenfield uranium projects.

Amidst these developments, African Mining Week will feature high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions, connecting global investors with Namibia's rapidly growing uranium sector. The event will foster collaboration between global mining firms and Namibian stakeholders, laying the foundation for accelerated growth across the country's uranium market.

