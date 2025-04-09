403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina’S Reserves Plunge Amid Currency Market Turmoil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's international reserves dropped to $24.675 billion on April 8, their lowest level since January 2024. The Central Bank sold $60 million in foreign currency that day, pushing total April sales past $80 million.
These interventions aim to stabilize the volatile currency market but have drained reserves significantly. The "blue" dollar, Argentina's unofficial exchange rate, surged over 1% to 1,360 pesos per unit, marking its highest price since August 2024.
Over two trading sessions, it rose by 50 pesos, a nearly 4% increase. The gap between the "blue" dollar and the official wholesale exchange rate widened to 26%, while the difference with the official retail rate reached 23%.
This growing disparity reflects market distrust in the government's ability to manage economic stability. Global factors have compounded Argentina's financial struggles.
A drop in gold prices and depreciation of China's yuan reduced reserve valuations by $328 million on April 7 alone. Additionally, a trade tariff war initiated by the United States has disrupted global markets, further impacting Argentina's financial assets.
The Central Bank's interventions in parallel markets like“Contado con Liquidación” have failed to curb volatility. The financial dollar closed at approximately 1,380 pesos per unit, signaling continued pressure on reserves.
Net reserves are now estimated to be negative by over $11 billion when accounting for liabilities. Economic uncertainty under President Javier Milei's administration has worsened the situation.
Skepticism surrounds future monetary policies and the sustainability of a recent $20 billion IMF agreement. Argentina faces mounting challenges as it struggles to balance domestic instability with global financial turbulence. Without structural reforms, reserve depletion risks deepening the country's economic crisis further.
These interventions aim to stabilize the volatile currency market but have drained reserves significantly. The "blue" dollar, Argentina's unofficial exchange rate, surged over 1% to 1,360 pesos per unit, marking its highest price since August 2024.
Over two trading sessions, it rose by 50 pesos, a nearly 4% increase. The gap between the "blue" dollar and the official wholesale exchange rate widened to 26%, while the difference with the official retail rate reached 23%.
This growing disparity reflects market distrust in the government's ability to manage economic stability. Global factors have compounded Argentina's financial struggles.
A drop in gold prices and depreciation of China's yuan reduced reserve valuations by $328 million on April 7 alone. Additionally, a trade tariff war initiated by the United States has disrupted global markets, further impacting Argentina's financial assets.
The Central Bank's interventions in parallel markets like“Contado con Liquidación” have failed to curb volatility. The financial dollar closed at approximately 1,380 pesos per unit, signaling continued pressure on reserves.
Net reserves are now estimated to be negative by over $11 billion when accounting for liabilities. Economic uncertainty under President Javier Milei's administration has worsened the situation.
Skepticism surrounds future monetary policies and the sustainability of a recent $20 billion IMF agreement. Argentina faces mounting challenges as it struggles to balance domestic instability with global financial turbulence. Without structural reforms, reserve depletion risks deepening the country's economic crisis further.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment