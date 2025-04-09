403
Brazilian Egg Exports Soar Over 340% Amid U.S. Market Expansion
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian egg exports skyrocketed by 342.2% in March 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA).
Shipments reached 3,770 tons, significantly higher than the 853 tons exported in March last year. Revenue also surged by 383%, climbing to $8.65 million from $1.79 million during the same period.
From January to March 2025, Brazil exported 8,654 tons of eggs , marking a 97.2% increase over the 4,388 tons shipped in the first quarter of 2024. Export revenue for this period totaled $17.77 million, a rise of 116.1% from $8.22 million last year.
The United States emerged as the largest importer, purchasing 2,705 tons in the first quarter-a massive growth of 346.4% compared to the same period in 2024.
This increase followed the U.S. market opening for Brazilian eggs processed for human consumption earlier this year. Other key markets included Chile, with imports up by 65.4% to 1,182 tons, and Japan, which saw a rise of 132.4% to 846 tons.
However, exports to the United Arab Emirates fell by 9% to 1,422 tons. Mexico entered the market with imports of 576 tons after recently approving Brazilian eggs.
The surge reflects strategic gains from accessing new markets while maintaining domestic supply, as exports account for just 1% of Brazil' production. U.S. demand has grown due to local supply disruptions caused by avian flu outbreaks.
Brazil's egg production is expected to grow by 2.4% this year to approximately 59 billion units, despite rising domestic costs for feed and packaging impacting local prices.
This growth highlights Brazil's expanding role as a global supplier while balancing challenges at home.
