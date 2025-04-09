403
Corinthians Snag Vital Draw Against América De Cali In Copa Sudamericana Clash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians secured their first point in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana, battling to a 1-1 draw against América de Cali on April 8.
The match unfolded at Estádio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia, during the second round of Group C. Reports from players and officials confirm Peruvian striker Luis Ramos scored for the hosts, while Matheuzinho equalized late for the Brazilian side.
Over 30,000 fans filled the stadium, creating a tense atmosphere as América took the lead in the 23rd minute. Ramos cut past defender Félix Torres and fired past goalkeeper Matheus Donelli, sparking wild cheers.
Corinthians, using a rotated squad due to injuries and a packed schedule, struggled early but rallied after halftime. The second half saw América nearly extend their lead, but a VAR review disallowed a goal by Cristian Barrios due to an offside call.
Corinthians capitalized on this reprieve, pushing forward until Matheuzinho struck in the 81st minute. He finished a move with Héctor Hernández, leveling the score and quieting the crowd.
This result leaves América de Cali atop Group C with four points, following their 3-1 win over Racing earlier. Corinthians sit third with one point, having lost 2-1 to Huracán in their opener.
Only the group winner advances directly to the round of 16, making every match critical. Both teams now shift focus to domestic leagues, with Corinthians facing Palmeiras on April 12 in the Brasileirão.
América de Cali visit Envigado on the same day in Colombia's top flight. The draw highlights Corinthians' resilience despite missing key players like Rodrigo Garro. Analysts note the Copa Sudamericana's growing competitiveness, with clubs like América leveraging home advantage effectively.
For Corinthians, a club yet to win this title, the point offers hope amid a tough start. Business observers see the tournament's appeal rising, drawing larger crowds and boosting regional football economies.
All facts stem from match records and team statements, ensuring accuracy without embellishment. This clash underscores the stakes in South American football, where every point shapes the path to glory.
