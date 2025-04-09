Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-09 06:17:05
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups

  • 12:30 AM – Cruz Azul x Club América – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-volta)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Lion City Sailors x Sydney FC – AFC Cup (Semifinal-ida)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Fredrikstad x Valerenga – Eliteserien (Norway)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 3:50 PM – Rosário Central x Los Andes – Copa Argentina
    Channels: DSports
  • 4:00 PM – PSG x Aston Villa – UEFA Champions League (QF-ida)
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Barcelona x Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League (QF-ida)
    Channels: MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Coventry City x Portsmouth – Championship
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Tirsense x Benfica – Taça de Portugal (Semifinal-ida)
    Channels: NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL


South American Domestic Clashes

  • 7:00 PM – Nacional x Bahia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Olimpia x Vélez Sarsfield – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Palestino x Union Santa Fe – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Huracán x Racing Montevideo – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Sertãozinho x Monte Azul – Paulistão A3 (FINAL-ida)
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 9:30 PM – Flamengo x Central Córdoba – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Palmeiras x Cerro Porteño – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network) and Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Bolívar x Sporting Cristal – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Union Española x Once Caldas – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Mushuc Runa – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Lanús x Melgar – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 PM – LDU x Deportivo Táchira – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+

North American Competitions

  • 9:00 PM – Inter Miami x Los Angeles FC – CONCACAF Champions Cup (Semifinal-volta)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:30 PM – Pumas UNAM x Vancouver Whitecaps – CONCACAF Champions Cup (Semifinal-volta)
    Channels: Disney+

International Friendlies

  • 6:00 PM – Brasil x Chile – Sul-Americano Sub-17 (Semifinal)
    Channels: Sportv
  • 9:00 PM – Colômbia x Venezuela – Sul-Americano Sub-17 (Semifinal)
    Channels: Sportv

