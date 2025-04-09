403
Football Games For Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups
South American Domestic Clashes
North American Competitions
International Friendlies
12:30 AM – Cruz Azul x Club América – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-volta)
Channels: Disney+
9:00 AM – Lion City Sailors x Sydney FC – AFC Cup (Semifinal-ida)
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Fredrikstad x Valerenga – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
3:50 PM – Rosário Central x Los Andes – Copa Argentina
Channels: DSports
4:00 PM – PSG x Aston Villa – UEFA Champions League (QF-ida)
Channels: TNT and MAX
4:00 PM – Barcelona x Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League (QF-ida)
Channels: MAX
4:00 PM – Coventry City x Portsmouth – Championship
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Tirsense x Benfica – Taça de Portugal (Semifinal-ida)
Channels: NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
7:00 PM – Nacional x Bahia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
7:00 PM – Olimpia x Vélez Sarsfield – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Palestino x Union Santa Fe – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
7:00 PM – Huracán x Racing Montevideo – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Sertãozinho x Monte Azul – Paulistão A3 (FINAL-ida)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
9:30 PM – Flamengo x Central Córdoba – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
9:30 PM – Palmeiras x Cerro Porteño – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network) and Paramount+
9:30 PM – Bolívar x Sporting Cristal – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Union Española x Once Caldas – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Mushuc Runa – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
9:30 PM – Lanús x Melgar – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 PM – LDU x Deportivo Táchira – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
9:00 PM – Inter Miami x Los Angeles FC – CONCACAF Champions Cup (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: Disney+
11:30 PM – Pumas UNAM x Vancouver Whitecaps – CONCACAF Champions Cup (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: Disney+
6:00 PM – Brasil x Chile – Sul-Americano Sub-17 (Semifinal)
Channels: Sportv
9:00 PM – Colômbia x Venezuela – Sul-Americano Sub-17 (Semifinal)
Channels: Sportv
